Canada’s benchmark stock index was near flat on Thursday for a second straight session, as gains by Manulife Financial Corp offset losses for interest-rate-sensitive shares a day after the Bank of Canada raised rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 8.99 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 15,135.

Shares of Manulife rose 1.9 per cent to close at C$25.22 after The Wall Street Journal reported it is looking to list or spin off its U.S. unit John Hancock Financial Services.

Overall, the financials group rose just 0.2 per cent.

“People are waiting to see the housing picture settle before they step in and buy the banks,” said Ian Scott, equity analyst at Manulife Asset Management.

Investors worry that higher interest rates could weigh on Canada’s economy just as the country’s red-hot housing market shows some signs of slowing down.

The yield on Canada’s 10-year bond rose to its highest since December 2014 at 1.948 per cent as investors braced for additional rate hikes from the central bank.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that while Canada’s economy has regained momentum, housing imbalances have increased and uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations with the United States could hinder the recovery.

Some of the country’s major bank stocks gained ground on Thursday, but Brookfield Asset Management Inc lost 0.9 per cent to C$49.74.

The reluctance of Renova Energia SA’s largest shareholder to give up management of the debt-laden Brazilian renewable power firm threatens to derail takeover talks with Brookfield three people familiar with the matter said.

Half of the index’s ten main sector groups ended lower.

The utilities group dipped 0.3 per cent and telecoms lost nearly 0.5 per cent.

It is difficult for telecoms to rally when rates are rising because “they rely on debt financing,” Scott said.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 per cent.

Gold edged lower as gains on Wall Street offset wagers that policy tightening in the United States would be glacial at best.

Losses for gold stocks were tempered by gains for fertilizer companies. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc rose 1.9 per cent to C$22.20.

The energy group eked out a 0.2 per cent gain, as oil prices rose after much stronger demand in China overshadowed a downbeat report by the International Energy Agency.

U.S. crude oil prices settled 59 cents higher at $46.08 a barrel.

Wall Street

Wall Street posted slight gains on Thursday and the Dow hit another record high close, with financials rising ahead of profit reports due Friday from several big U.S. banks.

The financial index was the best performer among the 11 major S&P sectors, ending up 0.61 per cent.

Quarterly earnings kick off on Friday with three of the biggest U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reporting results.

“People are a trying to buy in ahead of tomorrow,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Analysts estimate second-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies rose 7.8 per cent from a year ago, with financials projected to have had the third-best profit growth among sectors, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Over the last seven trading days, investors have more than doubled the amount of cash invested in a key financial sector fund, betting that second-quarter bank earnings will be strong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.95 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 21,553.09, the S&P 500 gained 4.61 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,447.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.27 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 6,274.44.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen told a Senate panel on Thursday that it would be “quite challenging” for U.S. growth to reach a 3-per cent target set by President Donald Trump.

The S&P 500 healthcare index was up 0.09 per cent, barely moving on news of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s unveiling of a revised healthcare bill.

“Even if this bill is passed, there will be multiple iterations of healthcare legislation to come,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.

“This is not a watershed moment like the Affordable Care Act, where it altered the healthcare industry,” he said.

Hospital and insurer groups have been vocal against proposed Medicaid cuts which could result in lower revenues for hospitals like Community Health Systems Inc and Medicaid insurance specialists like Molina Healthcare and Centene Corp .

Investors are eager to move past the healthcare bill and onto comprehensive tax reform, though Congress’s ability to address it soon are in doubt, Cox said. Target Corp rose 4.8 per cent after an upbeat second-quarter forecast. The news boosted other retailers, with Wal-Mart up 1.5 per cent and Costco edging up 1.2 per cent.

Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday reported a 21 per cent drop in second-quarter profit because of sharply higher operating costs, despite higher passenger unit revenue, sending its shares down about 1.8 per cent.

About 5.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, below the 6.8 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

Report Typo/Error