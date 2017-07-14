The Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Friday after weak economic data dulled prospects of more interest rate hikes this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.65 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 21,637.74, the S&P 500 gained 11.44 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 2,459.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.03 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 6,312.47.

A decline in bank shares limited the day’s gains, however, even though JPMorgan Chase & Co and other big banks delivered quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations.

Canada’s main stock index ended broadly higher on Friday, as resource, helped in part by higher commodity prices, and telecom stocks led advances.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 39.81 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 15,174.81.

Of the index’s 10 main sectors, eight finished up.

The Canadian dollar continued on its run, rising above the 79-cent level, up half a cent, after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time in seven years earlier this week.

In the U.S., Data showed consumer prices were unchanged in June and retail sales fell for a second straight month, pointing to tame inflation and subdued expectations of strong economic growth in the second quarter.

“The data is pointing to this continuation of fairly accommodative policy which has obviously served the market well over the last few years. So as far as the market is concerned, it’s sort of more of the same,” said Lee Ferridge, head of macro strategy for North America at State Street Global Markets in Boston.

Chances of a rate hike in December fell to 48 per cent after the release of data, from 55 per cent late Thursday.

The CBOE Volatility index closed at its lowest since December 1993.

For the week, the Dow was up 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 was up 1.4 percent, and the Nasdaq rose 2.6 percent.

The Nasdaq’s percentage gain for the week was its biggest so far this year.

Earlier this week, the market rose after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said future rate hikes could be gradual in the face of persistently low inflation.

In Toronto, Dominion Diamond gained 4.25 per cent amid reports that is in advanced and friendly talks with the Washington Companies on a sweetened cash takeover bid, according to Reuters.

WestJet gained 2.2 per cent, while Air Canada slipped 1.1 per cent. Banking stocks slipped 0.1 to 0.2 per cent.

In New York, among the day’s biggest drags were shares of banks following their results. Four of the largest lenders beat analysts’ quarterly profit expectations by raising loan prices without paying much more for deposits. But analysts said investors had wanted to see even better results and hear a rosier outlook from executives.

JPMorgan Chase was down 0.9 per cent, while shares of Citigroup were down 0.4 per cent and Wells Fargo fell 1.1 per cent.

“In the past few weeks, (financial) stocks have been very strong. There’s been just a little bit of a sell on the news, but afterward, you buy on the idea of a good quarter,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The financial index was down 0.7 percent for the week after rising 1.5 percent the week before.

The S&P 500 financial index fell 0.6 per cent and was the only laggard among the 11 major S&P sectors.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will report results next week.

“The bar for earnings is higher this time around, especially after the phenomenal (profit) growth we saw in the first quarter. So companies that miss expectations or guide down will be overly punished,” said Michael Scanlon, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management. Analysts estimate second-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 companies rose 8.1 per cent from a year earlier. First-quarter earnings posted their best performance since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings will be closely watched to see if high valuations are justified in the face of tepid inflation and a recent patch of mixed economic data.

The S&P 500 is trading at 17.3 times forward earnings, above the long-term average of 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reuters

