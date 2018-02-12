The close: Dow up 400 points, TSX recovers from five-month low

Canada's main stock index closed higher on Monday, rebounding from a five-month low as oil and metals prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the day up 206.87 points, or 1.4 per cent, at 15,241.88.

In Toronto, Monday's gains came after a 3.66-per-cent drop in the index last week.

The tech sector rose 2.9 per cent as Shopify gained 7.8 per cent after the Ontario government announced a deal to use Shopify Inc.'s e-commerce platform for cannabis sales online and in stores as part of its plan to be the province's sole distributor of legal recreational marijuana.

Energy stocks were up 1.7 per cent on the day, while materials stocks jumped 3 per cent.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., the parent company of Tim Hortons, was up 6.2 per cent after outperforming analyst expectations on profit for its fourth quarter.

Some of the biggest gainers on the TSX Composite included CP Rail, up 3.1 per cent, Nutrien up 2.4 per cent and Enbridge up 2.3 per cent.

Wall Street's three major indexes rebounded on Monday with broad-based gains across sectors as investors appeared to regain confidence after U.S. equities' biggest weekly drop in two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 409.47 points, or 1.69 per cent, to 24,600.37, the S&P 500 gained 36.39 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 2,655.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 107.47 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 6,981.96.

All three major U.S. exchanges registered their biggest two-day percentage gain since the end of June, 2016.

The announcement of President Donald Trump's budget including an infrastructure spending plan helped sectors such as S&P materials and industrials.

But investors' mood was primarily boosted by the S&P's brief breach and bounce back from a key technical level on Friday, according to Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments, in New York.

"Friday was a near-term low. The market found support with the 200-day moving average. Today you're building on the low," he said. "You have a lot of short-covering and you have a lot of the buy-the-dip crowd show up today. Friday's low can now be used as a very important level of support."

All of the S&P 500's major eleven sectors were higher, though interest-rate sensitive sectors real estate, utilities and telecommunications services were the worst performers.

Even the real estate sector managed to eke out a 0.25 per cent gain as the afternoon wore on but it was weighed down by U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, which hit a new four-year high of 2.902 earlier in the day.

Stocks were helped a little by Trump's budget proposal for fiscal 2019, which includes $200-billion for infrastructure spending, more than $23-billion for border security and immigration enforcement, as well as $716-billion for military programs, including the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

The S&P materials sector was the biggest gainer with a 2.1-per cent rise followed by a 1.8-per cent gain in information technology Wall Street's fear gauge, VIX, short for the CBOE Volatility index was last down 3.9 points at 25.2, well below last week's high of 50.3.

While last week's panic selling was done, strategists were not willing to call an end to the market correction as the S&P was still around 7 per cent below its Jan. 26 record.

"It's too soon to tell if it's a counter trend rally that's sustainable," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

The market took fright after strong wage-growth data on Feb. 2 raised the specter of rising inflation and fears of accelerated interest rate hikes, which ignited a rally in bond yields and a selloff in stocks.

Reuters