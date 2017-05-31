Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as a slide in oil prices squeezed energy companies, while a quarterly report on the country’s economy cast a cloud over financial shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index finished down 22.44 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,349.91, managing to pare much of the session’s earlier losses.

Five of the 10 main sectors on the index fell, with energy, which gave back 1.1 percent, and financial stocks, which lost 0.3 percent, driving a significant chunk of the declines.

Oil and gas companies took a hit after crude prices dropped following an increase in Libyan output, which helped boost monthly OPEC crude production for the first time this year.

“On one side you see supply increasing from Libya, you also see OPEC compliance decreasing. Really, markets are losing faith in OPEC’s ability to really prop up oil prices,” said Macan Nia, director, capital markets and strategy, with Manulife Investments.

Nia also noted an increase in U.S. oil production since last year that offsets 40 percent of OPEC’s cuts.

Encana Corp fell 3 percent to C$13.13, while Cenovus Energy also gave up 3 percent to C$12.05.

In government data, quarterly gross domestic product figures showed that growth accelerated strongly in the first quarter, but the market’s focus was on economic expectations.

“Could that increase in inventory be a drag on GDP going forward?” asked Nia, who also noted ongoing global concerns about the impact of the country’s overheated real estate market.

Financial stocks are often sensitive to market sentiment on the economy, and Bank of Nova Scotia was down 0.5 percent at C$76.22.

Mining firm Asanko Gold Inc shares tumbled 13.2 percent to C$2.19 before they were halted for most of the session after investment firm Muddy Waters said it was shorting the stock due to concerns about the company’s mining operations in Ghana. Trading is expected to resume on Thursday when markets open.

Element Fleet Management Corp was also hit amid initial speculation it was the target, which proved to be incorrect. The shares, which fell nearly 40 percent before being briefly halted, finished down 15.3 percent, at C$8.56.

The materials group, home to mining firms, lost 0.2 percent, with Teck Resources Ltd sliding 5 percent to C$24.05.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 127 to 117, for a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the downside.

Wall Street

U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as financials dropped after JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness, offsetting gains in defensive plays.

JPMorgan blamed lower volatility for a 15 percent decline in trading revenue in the current quarter compared with last year, while Bank of America said trading revenue in the second quarter was on track to be 10 to 12 percent lower than last year.

Financials rallied more than 20 percent in the wake of the U.S. presidential election on hopes of fiscal stimulus and deregulation under President Donald Trump, but they have struggled in recent weeks. The sector is now down 0.3 percent on the year.

“All the things that Trump told us were going to happen, which was infrastructure spend, deregulation, tax reform, people don’t believe any of those will happen, certainly the magnitude and with the speed the market had originally priced in,” said Ernesto Ramos, head of equities at BMO Global Asset Management in Chicago.

“That is why you’ve seen a lot of the move back, specifically banks.”

Measures of market volatility are at rock-bottom, hitting trading desks at big banks. The U.S. stock market’s main gauge of investor anxiety closed at its lowest level in over two decades on May 8 and has not topped its long-term average of 20 since November. It did, however, hit a seven-day high of 11.30 on Wednesday.

JPMorgan shares lost 2.1 percent while Bank of America was down 1.9 percent as the two biggest weights on the S&P 500. Goldman Sachs fell 3.3 percent, the biggest drag on the Dow.

Defensive plays such as utilities, up 0.46 percent and telecoms, up 0.35 percent, were the bright spots as enthusiasm fades for sectors that would benefit from Trump policies.

Energy stocks, down 0.4 percent, also lost ground. Oil prices touched a three-week low as rising output from Nigeria and Libya fueled concerns that OPEC-led output cuts are being undermined. U.S. crude settled down 2.7 percent at $48.32 a barrel and Brent settled 3 percent lower at $50.1.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.82 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,008.65, the S&P 500 lost 1.1 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,411.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.67 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,198.52.

Shares of Michael Kors plunged 8.5 percent to $33.18. The luxury fashion retailer gave a bleak full-year forecast and said it would shut more than 100 full-price retail stores in the next two years.

Mallinckrodt closed down 1.2 percent at $43.13 after sources said the drugmaker is exploring a sale of its generic drug unit for as much as $2 billion.

Analog Devices rose 1.1 percent to $85.76 after the chipmaker’s quarterly results came in above expectations.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.04-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 70 new lows.

About 7.85 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, above the 6.72 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

