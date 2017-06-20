World stock markets declined on Tuesday, as a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on the energy sector, while hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials pushed the U.S. dollar to a one-month high.



Oil prices fell over 2 per cent to seven-month lows after supply hikes by several key producers overshadowed compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers on a deal to cut global output.



That slide weighed down energy stocks on Wall Street and in Europe. The S&P energy index dropped 1.3 per cent as the worst performing of the 11 major S&P sectors and Europe’s oil & gas sector slumped 2.2 per cent.



“Obviously you go back to the first part of 2016 when oil made a deep dip it dragged a lot of other things with it,” said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.



“We are starting to get into that area where people are thinking some of the shale exploration is going to go down. That explains weakness in energy stocks.”



Oil entered the first bear market since August as concerns worsen that OPEC is failing to ease a global supply glut.



West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, fell more than 20 per cent from its highest close this year, meeting the common definition of a bear market. Futures settled at $43.23 a barrel in New York, down from $54.45 on Feb. 23.



Canada’s main stock index closed sharply lower on Tuesday as energy stocks, weighed by a decline in oil prices, led the market’s broad declines, while Cenovus Energy Inc shares tumbled after the company announced its chief executive was stepping down.



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 116.44 points, or 0.8 per cent, at 15,149.60. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.



Cenovus Energy Inc. tumbled 8.2 per cent to $9.44 after the company announced plans to replace its chief executive. The company said it will replace Chief Executive Brian Ferguson, who championed an unpopular purchase of western Canadian oil sands assets, though it failed to name a successor.



The overall energy group fell 2.2 per cent, hitting its lowest since April last year.



Suncor Energy fell 2.3 per cent to $38.11 and Canadian Natural Resources declined 1.5 per cent to $37.04.



Bank shares, which had rallied on Monday, also lost ground. Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 0.5 per cent to $65.11, while the overall financial services group fell 0.5 per cent.



Shares of Home Capital Group Inc climbed 4.3 per cent to $15.42 after the alternative lender said it would sell a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets valued at $1.2-billion to private equity firm KingSett Capital.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as a sharp drop in oil prices hurt energy stocks and retail stocks were pulled down by concerns about Amazon.com’s plan to boost its apparel business.



Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.85 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 21,467.14, the S&P 500 lost 16.43 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 2,437.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.98 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 6,188.03.



The Dow and benchmark S&P 500 had hit fresh records on Monday, buoyed by a rebound in the tech sector.



The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.66 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.54 per cent.



The U.S. dollar strengthened for a second day, hitting a one-month high of 97.871 against a basket of major currencies as Federal Reserve officials maintained a hawkish tone on hiking interest rates.



On Monday, New York Fed President William Dudley said halting the rate-hiking cycle now would imperil the economy. That was followed by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who said on Tuesday the era of low interest rates in the United States and elsewhere poses financial stability risks.



In addition, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said he was increasingly concerned that a recent softness in inflation is a sign the Fed will struggle to get price pressures back to its 2-per-cent objective.



The dollar index, tracking the unit against other key world currencies, rose 0.26 per cent, with the euro down 0.22 per cent to $1.1124. The greenback is up nearly 1 per cent for the month.



Sterling was last trading at $1.2621, down 0.87 per cent on the day. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney doused speculation that he might soon back higher interest rates, telling bankers on Tuesday that he first wanted to see how the economy coped with Brexit talks in coming months.



Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 8/32 in price to yield 2.1617 per cent, from 2.188 per cent late on Monday.



With a file from Bloomberg News

