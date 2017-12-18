The close: TSX advances as energy shares lead broad rally

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday in a broad rally led by big banks and energy stocks as well as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, touching a record intra-day high before paring gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 89.66 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 16,131.64. All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. rose 7.4 per cent to $27.28 after saying that its Bausch + Lomb division had began distributing a treatment for glaucoma to U.S. wholesale pharmaceutical distributors.

Story continues below advertisement

The energy group climbed 1.5 per cent with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd up 1.9 per cent to $43.35 and Suncor Energy Inc. rising 1.3 per cent to $44.24.

Fiinancials gained 0.4 per cent. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 0.8 per cent to $120.41, while Toronto-Dominion Bank was up 0.9 per cent to $72.49. Bank of Nova Scotia increased 0.5 per cent to $82.56.

Industrials rose 0.3 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 per cent.

Bombardier Inc. was up 1 per cent to $3.10. The plane and train maker said its joint venture in China had won a monorail contract worth $271-million and that it had also won a $238-million contract in Australia's Melbourne.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 0.4 per cent to $17.06 after the miner said it had acquired an option on a 50-per-cent stake in the Pebble copper-gold project in Alaska. The project's owner, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd lost 12.5 per cent to $2.45 after initially jumping.

Wall Street closed at record highs amid sustained optimism about the likelihood of lower corporate tax rates as the Republican tax bill moved closer to passage.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140.46 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 24,792.2, the S&P 500 gained 14.35 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 2,690.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.18 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 6,994.76.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The three indexes set record closing highs, as did the small-cap Russell 2000 index, up 1.21 per cent to end at 1,548.93.

Earlier in the session, the Nasdaq surpassed the 7,000-point mark, while the S&P and the Dow reached record levels.

More Republicans said on Sunday they expected Congress to pass the tax bill this week, with a Senate vote set for Tuesday and President Donald Trump expected to sign the bill into law by the end of the week.

"This Congress has shown an inability to pass anything over the past five years," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Conn. "If a major piece of legislation is passed, you'd expect the markets to be happy."

U.S. stocks have enjoyed a near year-long rally, with the benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average set for their best year since 2013.

The bill proposes to cut corporate tax rates to 21 per cent from 35 per cent, which investors are betting will boost profits as well as trigger share buybacks and higher dividend payouts.

Story continues below advertisement

Another expected outcome of lower taxes is cash repatriation, which market analysts say could boost mergers and acquisitions.

Benchmark Brent crude prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a North Sea pipeline outage and a workers' strike in the Nigerian energy industry, but U.S. prices slid slightly, highlighting concerns about growing U.S. output.

Brent crude futures , the international benchmark, settled up 18 cents at $63.41.

U.S. crude futures fell 14 cents to $57.16.

Brent had traded as high as $63.91 earlier in the day but fell back after Ineos, operator of the North Sea Forties pipeline, said the crack that shut it down had not spread.

"The Forties pipeline outage is continuing to be supportive of the market," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital. "We're just watching this as to see how the market reacts to not having these barrels available."

The 450,000-barrel-per-day link that provides some of the physical crude underpinning Brent has been shut since Dec. 11, forcing Ineos to declare force majeure on all oil and gas shipments from it last week.

"There is still no reliable information about how long the repair work will last and when the pipeline will go back into operation," Commerzbank said in a note. "This should preclude any fall in the Brent price for the foreseeable future."

Early in the session Brent was under further pressure as a major Nigerian oil union began a nationwide strike, but the action concluded the same day it began, after a domestic oil and gas company recalled laid off staff. Strikes could resume in January, according to the president of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria.

U.S. production has soared 16 percent since mid-2016 to 9.8 million bpd, approaching the output of top producers Saudi Arabia's 10 million bpd and Russia's 11 million bpd.

This has undermined market-balancing efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of non-OPEC producers, including Russia, to withhold production.

Largely because of rising U.S. shale output, the International Energy Agency said global oil markets would show a supply surplus of about 200,000 bpd in the first half of 2018.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a similar surplus for that period and indicated a supply overhang of 167,000 bpd for all of 2018.