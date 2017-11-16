The close: TSX breaks six-day losing streak as financials lead rebound

Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, breaking a six-day losing streak as gains for its heavyweight financial sector offset continued weakness among energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 56.89 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 15,935.37. Seven of its 10 main sectors ended in positive territory.

The energy group retreated 0.7 per cent, with Suncor Energy down 0.8 per cent at $45.02. Seven Generations Energy Ltd fell 9.2 per cent to $16.58 after announcing its capital investment plans for 2018.

Paramount Resources Ltd. fell 2 per cent to $22.12, while MEG Energy Corp. dropped 1.8 per cent to $5.42.

The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, gained 0.7 per cent as bond yields in both Canada and the United States moved higher.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 1.2 per cent on the day to $114.18, while Sun Life Financial Inc. was also up 1.2 per cent to $50.20.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 13.2 per cent at $5.40 and Canopy Growth Co, down 6.5 per cent at $17.26.

Canopy Growth said late on Wednesday that it was investing in fellow marijuana producer TerrAscend Corp. Aurora said it had arranged a $100-million financing.

U.S. stocks rose and the greenback edged higher against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of a tax overhaul bill.

After five consecutive daily losses, the MSCI index of world stocks was up 0.8 per cent, helped by U.S. stocks, which extended gains following the House vote. The Nasdaq hit a record high.

Stocks were already higher on earnings-related gains in Wal-Mart and Cisco.

The House approved a broad package of tax cuts affecting businesses, individuals and families, moving Republicans and President Donald Trump an important step closer to the biggest tax code overhaul in a generation.

"The tax plan isn't a foregone conclusion but it passed the lowest hurdle in the House," said Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago.

"The even higher hurdle is to have something pass in the Senate. The reconciliation will be the real measure if it happens," he said.

The dollar index, which hit 93.813 on Wednesday, its lowest since Oct. 20, was also boosted by a general improvement in risk appetite across financial markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 187.01 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 23,458.29, the S&P 500 gained 21.04 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 2,585.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.08 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 6,793.29.

Wal-Mart surged to a record high after reporting its strongest U.S. revenue growth since 2009 and soaring online sales. It ended up 10.9 per cent at $99.62.

Cisco touched $36.67, its highest since February 2001, a day after quarterly profit beat expectations driven by gains from its newer businesses such as security, which more than offset declines in its traditional switches and routers. Its profit forecast also came in above estimates.

Cisco shares finished up 5.2 per cent at $35.88.

"There was good news on old line companies Cisco and Walmart adapting to the new economy," said Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago, citing reasons for the market's advance.

Folgers coffee maker J M Smucker rose 9.5 per cent to $116.67 as its sales and profit topped analysts' forecasts.

Viacom shares fell 3.7 per cent at $23.69 after the MTV owner said it expected high single-digit declines in revenue from U.S. cable TV operators and online distributors in the first half of 2018.

U.S. Treasury two-year yields hit a nine-year high as risk appetite recovered globally and a batch of neutral to solid economic reports put the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in 2018.

U.S. two-year yields climbed to a nine-year peak of 1.716 percent, from 1.691 percent on Wednesday, and the gap between 2-year note and U.S. 10-year note yields contracted to 63.2 basis points, its tightest since 2007.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 11/32 in price to yield 2.3718 percent, from 2.335 per cent late on Wednesday.

Oil prices ended lower again on Thursday on increased concerns about growth in U.S. production and inventories, despite expectations that major world producers will extend a supply-cut deal later this month.

Brent crude futures settled 51 cents, or 0.8 per cent, lower at $61.36 per barrel, running its streak of losses to five straight days. U.S. light crude fell for a fourth consecutive session, ending down 19 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $55.14 a barrel.

Oil prices have slipped from the two-year highs hit last week by both crude benchmarks on signs that U.S. supply is rising and could potentially undermine OPEC's efforts to tighten the market.

The market has been bolstered of late by funds extending long positions on a bullish outlook for the commodity due to tightening supply worldwide.

Expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will agree to extend their supply-cut pact with other major world producers in Vienna on Nov. 30 has offset some of the recent pressure on prices. Now, some analysts believe there won't be clarity on the market's direction until after OPEC meets on November 30.

"Certainly U.S. oil production is not slowing down. If crude imports remain elevated and exports don't rebound, then the bullish underlying tone begins to fade," said Kyle Cooper, analyst at IAF Advisors in Houston.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed domestic crude inventories rising for a second week, building by 1.9 million barrels in the week to Nov. 10. Stockpiles of gasoline also surprisingly rose.

The United States is expected to account for more than 80 percent of the growth in world crude supply in the next decade, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday, and weekly data shows ongoing boosts in production.

U.S. crude oil production hit a record of 9.65 million barrels per day, meaning output has risen by almost 15 percent since its mid-2016 low.

By contrast, RBC commodity strategist Michael Tran noted on Thursday that most of the rest of the world's inventories are in line with historic averages.

"It is no coincidence that the recent price rally has occurred concurrently with several weeks of record setting surges in exports," he wrote.

OPEC and non-OPEC exporters including Russia agreed a year ago to cut crude output by 1.8 million bpd between January this year and March 2018 to bolster prices. Oil ministers have signaled that they are likely to extend the agreement, possibly until the end of next year.