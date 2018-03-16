The close: TSX climbs as oil prices push energy shares higher

Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday as strength in the price of U.S. crude oil helped drive up shares in energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 40.71 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 15,711.33. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher.

The TSX posted 9 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows. Across all Canadian issues there were 77 new 52-week highs and 21 new lows.

Story continues below advertisement

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Birchcliff Energy, which rose 7.9 per cent, while the largest decliner was Prometic Life, down 5.5 per cent.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis, down 2.7 per cent at $10.95; Bombardier, up 0.8 per cent at $3.75 and Enbridge Inc., up 0.5 per cent to $41.28.

In the energy sector, Suncor Energy added 1.6 per cent to $42.91.

The price of U.S. crude oil gained 1.7 per cent to US$62.20.

The Canadian dollar touched a more than eight-month low against the greenback on Friday as the market continued to assess how quickly more interest rate hikes could come in the face of trade uncertainty with the United States.

The currency hit a session low of $1.3099, its lowest since June 28, shortly before the Bank of Canada began raising interest rates last year.

For the week, the currency shed 2.2 per cent, putting it on track for its biggest weekly decline since May 2016. At 4 p.m., the Canadian dollar was trading down 0.3 per cent at $1.3093 to the greenback, or 76.38 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks rose on Friday boosted by strong industrial output numbers though Wall Street's three major indexes posted losses for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.91 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 24,946.57, the S&P 500 gained 4.51 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,751.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.25 point, or 0 per cent, to 7,481.99.

For the week, the Dow lost 1.57 per cent, the S&P fell 1.04 per cent, and the Nasdaq shed 1.27 per cent.

February industrial production jumped 1.1 per cent, the largest increase in four months.

Energy led the major sectors of the S&P 500 with a 1.0 per cent gain, as oil prices rose 1.7 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

"Today, there are not a lot of headlines out of Washington, so the focus is more on the economy," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Advisory Services in Atlanta.

Friday's gains came at the end of a rocky week dominated by concerns of a U.S. trade war with China and political turmoil, which began with the ouster of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Stocks traded in a narrow range, Lerner said, as investors unwound positions in futures and options contracts expiring on Friday, in a phenomenon known as "quadruple-witching."

The Nasdaq was barely changed at Friday's market close.

Investors were also looking ahead to next week, when the Federal Reserve is expected to raise benchmark U.S. interest rates. Rate-sensitive sectors, such as utilities and real estate, rose on Friday, but they could perform poorly if rates increase sharply.

"Many portfolio managers are starting to anticipate that eventually, maybe not at this meeting but in future months, that the Fed will become a little bit more hawkish in its behavior," said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors in Florham Park, N.J.

Walmart Inc. gained 1.9 per cent after the University of Michigan's preliminary reading of its consumer sentiment index rose more than expected to 102.0.

Adobe Systems Inc. was up 3.1 per cent, hitting an all-time high during the session, after the Photoshop maker topped analysts' profit and revenue estimates for the seventh straight quarter.

Micron Technology rose 3.0 per cent after Baird analysts raised their price target on the stock by US$40 to US$100. Western Digital Corp gained 4.1 per cent, hitting a three-year high during the session, after Baird upgraded the stock's rating to "outperform."

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.48-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

Reuters