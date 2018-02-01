The close: TSX closes at 14-week low on global jitters over hawkish Fed

Canada's benchmark stock index ended its fourth day of losses at a 14-week low, as a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve sapped demand for equities, with two cannabis producers posting the biggest declines on Thursday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 90.75 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 15,860.92, its lowest close since Oct. 25.

Marijuana producer Aphria Inc. was the biggest decliner, with a 12.4 per cent loss, followed by its rival Canopy Growth, which fell 11.2 per cent.

Aphria said on Thursday it is considering the sale of its U.S. business. It came after the U.S. Department of Justice in January revoked an Obama administration policy that discouraged federal prosecutors from pursuing marijuana-related crimes in states that had legalized the drug.

Technology company Open Text Corp. was the biggest gainer, closing up 12.7 per cent after reporting a 35-per-cent increase in second-quarter revenue and seeing ratings upgrades by several analysts.

Technology and consumer cyclicals were the sectors with the biggest gains, while industrials posted the biggest losses.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Canopy and Aphria; Bombardier Inc., down 2.3 per cent at $3.40; and Ivanhoe Mines , losing 3.1 per cent to $3.41.

The Canadian dollar rose against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday, boosted by higher oil prices and data the day before that showed strong growth in the domestic economy.

At 4 p.m. EST, the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3 per cent higher at $1.2269 to the greenback, or 81.51 US cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2261 to $1.2331. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest in more than four months at $1.2250.

"This looks to me like an extension of the move we saw yesterday after the GDP print and also reflective of the defensive tone in the U.S. dollar overall," said Bipan Rai, executive director and senior macro strategist at CIBC Capital Markets.

Wall Street gave up earlier gains on Thursday as bond yields rose and technology stocks retreated ahead of a host of high-profile earnings.

It has been a rocky week for Wall Street. Mostly robust earnings have been met by rising bond yields as world central banks back away from easy monetary policy. The S&P 500 is on track for its first weekly decline in five weeks.

The U.S. Federal Reserve held the fed funds target rate steady on Wednesday but indicated a more hawkish inflation outlook.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to climb after economic indicators seemed to confirm the Fed's inflation views.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits came in below expectations, indicating a tight labour market. ISM data showed prices paid by U.S. factories hitting a near seven-year high, and fourth-quarter labour costs increased by 2 per cent, adding to inflation concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.32 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 26,186.71, the S&P 500 lost 1.83 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,821.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.62 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 7,385.86.

Banks, which benefit from higher interest rates, led the S&P 500 financials to a 1-per cent gain, with Goldman Sachs helping to push the Dow into positive territory.

Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, four posted gains.

Other notable stock movers included eBay, up 13.8 per cent after its earnings report, and its announcement that it would move away from PayPal as its main payments partner. PayPal shares slid 8.1 per cent.

UPS was down 6.1 per cent after it reported fourth-quarter profit that was hurt by higher holiday season shipping costs. The company was the second-biggest percentage loser on the S&P 500.

Analysts see fourth-quarter S&P 500 earnings growth of 14.9 per cent, up from 12 per cent expected on Jan. 1. So far, of 227 companies that have reported, 79.7 per cent have come in above Street estimates.

"Earnings are going very well, it demonstrates that the dramatic cut in corporate taxes are helping every one in terms of profitability," said Stephen Massocca, Managing Director at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.

High-profile tech companies reported after the closing bell.

Amazon.com was up over 2 per cent in after hours trading after results.

Alphabet was down over 4 per cent in extended trade after its quarterly earnings.

Apple closed up 0.2 per cent ahead of its earnings announcement.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.24-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and nine new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 66 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.80 billion shares, above the 7.23 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

