The close: TSX finishes flat as global sentiment wanes on Fed rate hike view

Canada's main stock index inched down on Wednesday to close at its lowest level in eight weeks, as global equity investors drew back after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated more rate hikes were in store.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index slipped 3.84 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 15,951.67.

Energy stocks finished down 0.67 per cent on the day. Encana Corp. dropped 2.9 per cent to $15.21, while Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. fell 3.6 per cent to $11.22.

Meanwhile, Husky Energy Inc. rose 1.9 per cent to $18.03 and Imperial Oil Ltd. jumped 1.8 per cent to $38.67.

Thomson Reuters Corp. fell 7.2 per cent to $53.23 after selling a majority stake in its financial and risk division to the Blackstone Group LP for $17-billion (U.S.)

Other declining stocks included Manulife Financial Corp., down 1.7 per cent to $27.10, Bank of Montreal, which fell 1.3 per cent to $101.33, and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., which finished down 0.9 per cent to $227.74.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.33 per cent higher at 81.25 U.S. cents

U.S. stocks finished little changed on Wednesday as indexes gave up early gains after the Federal Reserve said it sees inflation rising this year, signaling it remains on track to boost interest rates again in March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.57 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 26,149.46, the S&P 500 gained 1.4 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 2,823.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.00 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 7,411.48.

The U.S. dollar edged higher on Wednesday and world stocks lost the shine they took from Boeing's strong earnings report after the Federal Reserve indicated more interest rate hikes were in store.

Market reaction to a statement from Fed policy-makers was mostly muted, but stocks turned lower after the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note - the benchmark for world lending - briefly shot up to 2.75 per cent, a level last seen in April 2014.

The Fed said it anticipated inflation would rise this year, signaling it remained on track to raise borrowing costs again in March under incoming central bank chief Jerome Powell.

Most observers shrugged off the statement as expected, but some see the possibility the Fed raises interest rates four times this year, or one more than the market anticipates.

"The Fed's acknowledgment of the quickening pace of inflation today put three hikes in 2018 into the 'base-case' and perhaps raises the prospects for a fourth," said Mike Terwilliger, portfolio manager of Resource Liquid Alternatives for the Resource Credit Income Fund in New York.

The 10-year note later pared losses to rise 1/32 in price and drop yields to 2.7219 per cent. But that is above the 2.70-per-cent mark some investors had set as a tipping point for the market, though many believe equities can easily handle 3 percent or more if the economy and profits continue to grow.

MSCI's gauge of equity markets in 47 countries shed 0.20 per cent while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares lost 0.25 per cent as a bevy of healthcare stocks fell sharply.

Boeing Co, the world's biggest planemaker, provided the most upside to both the benchmark S&P 500 stock index and MSCI's all-country world index.

Boeing forecast core profit would rise to $13.80 to $14.00 a share this year, well ahead of analysts' average estimate of $11.96, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Investors had been relieved when Boeing beat expectations for both earnings and revenue, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

The dollar initially rose against a basket of six currencies after the Fed statement, but later gave back those gains.

The dollar index fell 0.08 per cent, with the euro up 0.11 per cent to $1.2414. The Japanese yen eased 0.28 per cent versus the greenback at 109.09 per dollar.

Oil prices rebounded from earlier losses to end higher on Wednesday, after the U.S. Energy Department said oil inventories rose for the first time in nearly three months, but was offset by strong demand for gasoline and distillate products and news that OPEC countries maintained heavy supply cuts in January.

Crude oil futures ended higher for the fifth straight month, with U.S. futures gaining 7.7 per cent in January, the best month for the contract since September.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia continued their strong adherence to supply cuts, according to a Reuters survey.

OPEC members cut output by 1.8 million barrels a day until through the end of 2018, and a Reuters survey on Wednesday showed the members of the cartel achieved a 138 percent supply cut.

Overall OPEC output rose in January from an eight-month low, however, and one reason for the high compliance was a sharp fall in Venezuela due to an economic crisis there.

U.S. crude futures settled up 23 cents to $64.73 a barrel, a up 0.4 per cent, after hitting a low of $63.92 shortly after the release. Brent crude rose 3 cents to $69.05 a barrel.

U.S. oil inventories rose 6.8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 26, after 10 straight weeks of declines, which had dropped supply to its lowest levels since early 2015.

The increase far exceeded expectations for a rise of 126,000 barrels. Analysts noted that refiners have been cutting activity while U.S. crude production has kept rising.

Oil prices slipped immediately after the news, but rebounded on the back of the surprising 2 million-barrel drawdown in gasoline stocks, suggesting demand for products may be enough to limit seasonal inventory buildup.

"Lower gasoline inventories, combined with gasoline demand which is strong to start the year, bodes well for crude oil prices going forward," said Rob Thummel, portfolio manager at Tortoise in Leawood, Kansas. "The dollar is weakening and that is also a positive for oil prices."