The close: TSX closes higher as market fears over U.S. tariffs ease

Canada's main stock index closed higher in its first positive session in five, as investors interpreted U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports as a negotiating tactic to get a better deal on NAFTA talks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the day 156.69 points, or 1 per cent, higher at 15,541.28, reversing early losses.

Trump tweeted on Monday that Canada and Mexico could be exempt from the tariffs if a "new & fair" North American Free Trade Agreement is signed. Representatives from the United States, Canada and Mexico are meeting in Mexico City on Monday to wrap up the latest round of discussions on the trade agreement. Canada sends 75 per cent of its exports to the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan urged the Trump administration not to move forward on the tariffs, citing risks to the economy, after Trump's threats led to warnings about retaliatory moves from trading partners.

All 10 sectors on the TSX index ended the day in positive territory.

The biggest gainer was Crew Energy Inc, which recovered from an all-time low hit on March 1 to close up 17.3 per cent, after reporting increases in its adjusted funds flow and production.

Marijuana producer Canopy Growth Corp was the second-biggest gainer, rising 11.7 per cent.

The healthcare group was the best-performing sector, with a 5.7 per cent jump.

Energy-related companies Baytex Energy Corp, Trican Well Service Ltd and Ensign Energy Services Inc were also among the 10 biggest gainers, rising 10.2 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 7.2 per cent respectively.

* U.S. crude futures climbed 2.2 per cent to $62.58 a barrel. The energy group was the second-biggest gainer on the TSX, advancing 1.8 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Interfor Corp was the biggest decliner, with a 3.9 per cent loss, followed by Corus Entertainment Inc, which fell 3.5 per cent.

The consumer non-cyclicals group, which was little changed, was the worst performing sector.

Canopy Growth and Bombardier Inc were the most active stocks by volume on the index.

The TSX had 190 advancing issues and 59 declining ones. One was flat.

Wall Street closes higher as trade war fears ease

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday as fears of a global trade war ebbed with investors betting that U.S. President Donald Trump would back down on his threat to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Story continues below advertisement

Strategists also cited rising oil prices and ebbing concerns after an Italian election for a relief rally in the three major U.S. equity indexes.

Investors started to eye Trump's threat as a negotiating tool after he tweeted that Canada and Mexico could avoid his proposed tariffs if they ceded ground in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) talks.

A lack of specific retaliatory measures from other countries was also reassuring, said Mona Mahajan, U.S. investment strategist, Allianz Global Investors in New York.

"It felt like (Trump) revealed some of his cards with that Twitter comment. I don't think it's a coincidence that came out as the latest round of NAFTA talks were concluding," said Mahajan. "Hopefully this becomes a non-event and we're back to focusing on the economy and rates."

Trump's announcement last week of a plan to slap import tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum caused the S&P to fall as much as 2 per cent on Thursday.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR in New York, said the administration "sees the stock market as a report card for success and markets have so far said this trade war is not a good idea."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336.7 points, or 1.37 per cent, to 24,874.76, the S&P 500 gained 29.69 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 2,720.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.84 points, or 1 per cent, to 7,330.71.

Investors were also watching the aftermath of Italy's election which registered a strong showing for anti-establishment parties though with no group able to form a stable government.

"The fact we didn't get riots in the street or a call for a Brexit-type move reassured people," Allianz's Mahajan said.

All 11 S&P sectors rose, and the biggest drivers were information technology, which rose 0.9 per cent and the financial sector, which gained 1.4 per cent. Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and JPMorgan provided the biggest boosts from single stocks.

The energy sector ended up 1.1 per cent as oil prices rose on forecasts for robust oil demand growth and concerns output from OPEC producers would grow at a much slower pace in coming years.

The utilities sector was the biggest percentage gainer with a 1.95 per cent increase followed by the financial sector's 1.4 per cent gain.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.82-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.20-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and four new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 113 new highs and 20 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.91 billion shares, compared to the 8.3 billion average over the last 20 trading days.