Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat as investors turned cautious in response to a more hawkish tone from the Bank of Canada and as they position their portfolios for the end of the quarter.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 142.16 points, or 0.93 per cent, at 15,213.42. All 10 of its main sectors ended in the red.

The utilities and telecom sectors, where stocks typically pay chunky dividends and are sensitive to changing expectations for interest rates, both fell at least 1 percent.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz earlier this week said that rate cuts in 2015 had done their job, part of a dramatic shift to a more hawkish tone from the central bank that startled analysts who had not expected a hike until 2018.

The market is now fully pricing in a hike by October.

“It’s a combination of a shift in stance from the Bank of Canada which is maybe accelerating fund flows heading into quarter-end,” said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management. “There’s no fundamental reason why something that was up yesterday should be down today.”

The index is expected to edge up to set a new high by the middle of 2018, a Reuters poll found on Thursday, boosted by moderate economic growth offsetting depressed oil prices and worries about the country’s housing market.

Industrials fell 1.2 per cent, with Canadian National Railway Co down 2 per cent at $105.45 and Bombardier Inc off 1.2 per cent at $2.42 after the company confirmed its transportation unit plans to cut up to 2,200 jobs in Germany as part of a sweeping savings plan.

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc declined 2.5 pe rcent to $62.75. The convenience store operator’s shares had jumped earlier in the week on news it had won U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival CST Brands Inc.

Heavyweight energy and gold mining stocks also weighed, with pipeline operator Enbridge Inc down 1.3 percent and gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd off 3.8 per cent at $58.24.

Overall, there were nine decliners for every two advancers.

Wall Street fell sharply on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials suffering their worst daily percentage drops in about six weeks, as a recent decline in technology shares deepened and outweighed strength in bank shares.

The technology sector, which has led the S&P 500’s 8-per-cent gain for the year, dropped 1.8 per cent, and were the worst-performing major group. Declines in big tech stocks, including Apple and Microsoft, weighed the most on the benchmark S&P.

Financials and energy were the only sectors in positive territory as investors may have been rotating into groups that have lagged this year.

“U.S. equities have remained extended, at or close to record territory for an extended period of time really without a tremendous amount of conviction in the market,” said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group, in New York.

“It’s really been treading water. Without a major stimulus to drive prices higher, equities have to reset and that’s what they’re doing today,” Mr. Kenny said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 167.58 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 21,287.03, the S&P 500 lost 20.99 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 2,419.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.06 points, or 1.44 per cent, to 6,144.35.

The Nasdaq closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time since April 13, breaking below a key technical support level.

The CBOE Volatility index, the widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, rose to a six-week high of 15.16, before paring some of the move.

Equity investors also may be concerned about the rise in interest rates globally, as a slew of hawkish comments from central banks signaled the beginning of the end of ultra-loose monetary policy. European stocks also declined.

With the second quarter coming to a close, the market has experienced a volatile few days. Just on Wednesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq had posted its best day since Nov. 7.

Financials were the bright spot for the stock market, rising 0.7 per cent.

Bank stocks gained after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved the banks’ plans to raise dividend payouts and share buybacks under its annual stress test program. Wells Fargo shares rose 2.7 per cent while Citigroup gained 2.8 per cent.

Energy inched 0.1 per cent higher. Oil prices edged up after a decline in weekly U.S. crude production temporarily eased concerns about oversupply.

“There’s a slight rotation,” said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer for equities at Charles Schwab Investment Management. “You see the sectors that are underperforming are the ones that have done the best. Tech stocks are feeling the pain today, but it’s more of a technical reversal.”

Investors have been concerned about tepid U.S. economic growth as the Fed is raising interest rates from very low levels.

Data showed the U.S. economy slowed less sharply in the first quarter than initially estimated due to unexpectedly higher consumer spending and a bigger jump in exports.

In corporate news, Rite Aid shares slumped 26.5 per cent after Walgreens Boots Alliance scrapped its deal to buy Rite Aid after failing to win antitrust approval, but said it would instead buy nearly half of the smaller rival’s U.S. stores.

Walgreens also ended a related deal to sell as many as 1,200 Rite Aid stores to Fred’s Inc, sending Fred’s shares down 22.8 per cent. Walgreens shares rose 1.7 per cent.

Blue Apron Holdings shares ended flat in their market debut following the meal-kit delivery company’s watered down IPO in the shadow of Amazon.com’s deal to buy Whole Foods Market.

Nike shares rose after the market closed following the company’s quarterly results.

European shares logged their biggest one-day loss in nine months on Thursday as interest rate-sensitive sectors were hit by a rising hawkish chorus from central banks globally.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 1.36 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.50 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.13 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.54 per cent higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.45 per cent.

As euro zone bond yields rallied, the euro surged to as high as $1.1434, its strongest since May 2016. The dollar index fell 0.42 per cent, with the euro up 0.51 per cent to $1.1434.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney surprised many on Wednesday by conceding a hike was likely to be needed as the economy came closer to running at full capacity.

That sent sterling above $1.30 on Thursday for the first time in five weeks, leaving it close to its highest levels in nine months. The pound was last trading at $1.2993, up 0.53 per cent on the day.

The Bank of Canada had its say, with two top policymakers this week suggesting they might tighten monetary policy as early as July.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.25 per cent versus the greenback at 1.30 per dollar.

“The shifting monetary policy trajectories of other central banks is making other currencies more attractive relative to the U.S. dollar,” said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.23 per cent versus the greenback at 112.07 per dollar.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to five-week highs in sympathy with higher European government debt yields, as investors evaluated the likelihood of less accommodative policy.

“What’s going on in Europe is really what’s driving us here,” said Brian Daingerfield, a macro strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.

Treasury 10-year notes last fell 14/32 in price to yield 2.2701 per cent, from 2.223 per cent late on Wednesday.

Gold fell as central bank comments lifted bond yields.

Spot gold dropped 0.3 per cent to $1,245.62 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.26 per cent to $1,245.80 an ounce.

Copper rose 0.75 per cent to $5,925.00 a tonne.Oil futures ended slightly higher on Thursday, extending crude’s rally to a sixth straight session after a decline in weekly U.S. crude production temporarily eased concerns about deepening oversupply.

U.S. crude futures settled up 19 cents at $44.93 a barrel after hitting a two-week high of $45.45 in late-morning trading. The market retreated from highs after Societe Generale became the third investment bank to cut its outlook for oil prices in the last week.

Crude prices hit a 10-month low last week but have rebounded more than 5 percent, stretching their bull run to the longest since April. Brent crude futures ended up 11 cents at $47.42 a barrel, after touching a two-week high of $48.03 earlier in the session.

“After the steep drop in oil prices of recent weeks, I believe that especially hedge funds saw nice buying momentum and lower U.S. crude production was the trigger to act,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

Analysts were not sure whether bearish sentiment had abated in the oil market, given larger-than-usual inventories in the United States for both crude oil and key products like gasoline.

“It does feel as if a wave of selling has ebbed for now,” wrote analysts at Credit Suisse. They added, however, that the rebound in prices reflected technical buying rather than a change in fundamentals.

In recent weeks, funds have been unloading long speculative positions, reducing bets on higher prices while brokerages including Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale have cut their 2017 forecasts for crude prices.

SocGen on Thursday estimated U.S. crude futures would average $47.50 a barrel in the third quarter, down from previous expectations for $55.

