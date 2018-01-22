The close: TSX edges lower as railroad and materials shares slip

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday as railroad and materials shares declined, offsetting gains for the energy group, which was supported by higher oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.48 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 16,347.98. Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

The industrials group declined 0.6 per cent as railroad shares lost ground. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, which reported fourth-quarter results last week, dropped 0.8 per cent to $231.66 and Canadian National Railway Co was down 1.6 per cent at $99.39.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 per cent.

Teck Resources Ltd declined 1.4 per cent to $36.27.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, gravitating toward the middle of this year's range ahead of the resumption of talks to renegotiate NAFTA and as investors weighed domestic data showing an increase in wholesale trade.

The value of Canadian wholesale trade rose for the second month in a row in November on broad gains across sectors, data from Statistics Canada showed. The 0.7-per-cent increase was shy of economists' forecasts for a 1-per-cent gain, while volumes rose 0.5 per cent.

The sixth and penultimate round of talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement among Canada, the United States and Mexico is scheduled to take place in Montreal from Tuesday to next Monday.

The future of NAFTA was the most significant downside risk the economy faced, the Bank of Canada said last week as it raised its benchmark interest rate, as expected, but tempered expectations for additional increases over the coming months.

"Everybody is waiting to see what happens with NAFTA and with inflation at the end of the week," said Alvise Marino, a foreign exchange strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.

Canada's annual inflation rate is expected to have dipped slightly in December but still remain near the Bank of Canada's 2 per-cent target. Analysts will watch the three measures of underlying core inflation to gauge how quickly the central bank may raise interest rates again.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2453 to the greenback, or 80.30 U.S. cents, up 0.3 per cent.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2435 to $1.2520. Since the start of the year, the range has been $1.2355 to $1.2590.

Speculators have raised bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the second straight week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

The U.S. dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies, although some losses were pared after news of a deal to end a U.S. government shutdown.

Canadian government bond prices were little changed across the yield curve, with the 10-year rising 2 Canadian cents to yield 2.241 per cent. The yield touched its highest intraday since September 2014 at 2.249 per cent.

U.S. stocks advanced on Monday as each of Wall Street's main scored records in the wake of a deal by U.S. senators to end the federal government shutdown.

Legislation to renew federal funding to the government cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate and was expected soon to pass votes in the Senate and House of Representatives, allowing government to re-open through Feb 8.

"You would think something like the threat of a government shutdown or an actual government shutdown would serve as a catalyst to spook some weaker holders out of the market," said Eric Marshall, portfolio manager and director of research at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, Texas.

"That hasn't happened, which speaks to underlying strength of what we're seeing right now in equity markets."

Earnings growth of 12.4 percent is expected for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data. Of the 55 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Monday morning, 80 percent have topped expectations, well above the 72 percent beat rate for the past four quarters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.88 points, or 0.55 percent, to 26,214.6, the S&P 500 gained 22.67 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 2,832.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.65 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 7,408.03.

Halliburton Co climbed 6.40 per cent after posting a much bigger-than-expected quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, benefiting from a shale-driven surge in U.S. oil production.

The Nasdaq biotech index rose 3.15 per cent to notch its best day since June 21 after a flurry of merger activity in the sector with French drugmaker Sanofi and U.S.-based Celgene splurging a combined total of more than $20 billion.

Shares in U.S. hemophilia specialist Bioverativ soared 61.89 per cent after Sanofi agreed to buy the company for $11.6-billion.

Juno Therapeutics jumped 26.83 per cent after Celgene agreed to buy the biotech for about $9 billion in cash.

In other M&A news, AIG said it would buy reinsurer Validus Holdings for $5.56 billion, sending the target's shares up 44.03 per cent.

Industrial stocks were one of the few laggards, as woes continued for General Electric, down 0.55 per cent after BofA-Merrill Lynch downgraded its stock. GE fell below $16 for the first time since 2011 and is down nearly 8 per cent for the year.

Shares of Netflix Inc, a major contributor to the recent stock rally, closed up 3.23 per cent ahead of its quarterly results and added to gains in extended trading after its quarterly numbers were released.

World markets were unfazed by the shutdown earlier in the day. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield on Monday closed at its highest level in more than three years, an extension of the selloff in U.S. bonds since September.

The rise in U.S. shares followed broad gains in Europe, where markets focused on a flurry of mergers and acquisitions and upcoming corporate earnings reports. Progress toward an end to political deadlock in Germany helped the mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 per cent, with major indexes rising in France and Germany. The UK's FTSE was the main exception, dropping 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, rose 0.4 per cent.