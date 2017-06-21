Canada’s benchmark stock index edged lower on Wednesday as a slump in oil prices pressured energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks as the U.S. dollar fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index inched down 1.07 points, or 0.01 per cent, to close at 15,148.53.

The dip left the index stuck below its 200-day moving average, which is widely seen as a bearish signal.

“You could see some more downside on the TSX as long as energy prices keep going down,” said Luciano Orengo, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.3 per cent lower at $42.53 a barrel after hitting a 10-month low in volatile trade, as concerns mounted over a global supply glut. Oil prices have fallen more than 20 per cent from their January peak, indicating a bear market.

Cenovus Energy shares fell 3.2 per cent to C$9.14 a day after being battered by news the company would replace its chief executive and sell some assets.

Encana Corp shed 3.8 per cent to C$10.72, while the overall energy group lost 0.5 per cent.

The drop in oil prices has reduced inflation prospects, contributing to a recent flattening in the yield curve, which tends to compress net interest margins for banks.

The spread between Canada’s 2– and 10-year yields narrowed by 0.9 basis point to a spread of 58.1 basis points, its narrowest gap since last October, as longer-dated bonds outperformed.

The financials group, which makes up roughly a third of the index’s weight, also retreated 0.5 per cent. Manulife Financial Corp fell 2.1 per cent to C$23.76 and Bank of Montreal retreated 0.9 per cent to C$92.48.

Investors may also worry about how a drop in oil prices will impact loans to the energy sector.

“It is a confluence of many things that put a lid on financial stock prices,” Orengo said.

Just four of the index’s 10 main sector groups ended lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners as well as fertilizer and lumber companies, added 1.5 per cent.

Goldcorp Inc rose 3.1 per cent to C$17.85 and Barrick Gold Corp gained 1.4 per cent to C$20.96, while Teck Resources added 2.5 per cent to trade at C$20.37.

Gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,242 an ounce as the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies, while copper prices advanced 1.2 per cent to $5,725 a tonne.

S&P, Dow end lower, Nasdaq lifted by healthcare, tech sectors

The S&P 500 and Dow stock indexes were weighed down by falling energy shares as oil prices fell on Wednesday and added to investor concerns about low inflation, while healthcare and technology stocks helped lift the Nasdaq Composite index.

Energy was the weakest S&P sector with a 1.6 per cent decline after oil prices reversed course during the morning session and U.S. crude touched its lowest point since August despite larger-than-expected declines in inventories.

Continued weakness in oil futures added to investor worries about inflation and as a result hurt cyclicals such as banks and industrials, according to Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer at Cornerstone Financial Partners in Huntersville, North Carolina.

“Because people are seeing oil lower as another harbinger of lower inflation, a lot of other cyclicals (besides energy stocks) aren’t doing well,” said Zaccarelli.

Bank stocks fell 0.8 per cent as investors worried interest rate margins would be hurt by a flattening yield curve, which is also driven by inflation expectations.

Industrial stocks were also among the biggest decliners with a 0.7 per cent drop. Caterpillar’s 3.3 per cent fall weighed on the sector while a 1.6 per cent rise in FedEx was its biggest boost.

Investors looking for growth opportunities turned to Nasdaq, which contains many technology and biotechnology companies, according to Zaccarelli.

Healthcare stocks were helped by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to rein in drug prices may be friendlier than expected to the industry, according to Brad McMillan, Chief Investment Officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Mass.

In general equity investors are biding their time ahead of quarterly results, which are expected to be good.

“We’re just continuing to bounce around here until second quarter earnings come out,” said McMillan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.11 points, or 0.27 per cent, to close at 21,410.03, the S&P 500 lost 1.42 points, or 0.06 per cent, dropping to 2,435.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.92 points, or 0.74 per cent, rising to 6,233.95.

The energy index has fallen 14.9 per cent so far this year compared with an 8.9 per cent rise for the S&P 500. Oil futures have fallen about 21 per cent so far this year.

The four-company telecommunications sector was the second weakest with a 1.2 per cent drop, with AT&T Inc leading the percentage declines.

The Nasdaq biotechnology index was up 4.1 per cent, on track for its biggest one-day gain since the day after Trump’s Nov. 8 election. Its biggest boosts were Celgene, and Regeneron which both rose more than 5 per cent and Biogen, which rose 4.7 per cent.

Republicans were due to release details of a bill aimed at overhauling U.S. healthcare law on Thursday and a vote could come as soon as next week, several senators told Reuters. Republicans worked behind closed doors for weeks on the bill. If it passes, some investors see it as a positive sign for Trump’s pro-business agenda Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.70-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.04-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

About 7.16 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges compared with a 6.92 billion average for the last 20 sessions.

