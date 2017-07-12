Canada’s main stock index closed slightly lower Wednesday, paring its more than 100-point gain earlier in the day, as investors eased their reaction to the Bank of Canada’s highly anticipated decision to hike interest rates by a quarter point – the first interest rate increase in seven years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index edged down 5.15 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 15,143.99.

Five of the index’s 10 main groups advanced, led higher consumer staples and energy stocks.

The Canadian dollar soared to levels not seen in nearly a year after the central bank announced its first rate hike since 2010. The loonie was at 78.50 cents (U.S.), up more than a full cent, or 1.4 per cent. That was its biggest percentage gain since March, 2016.

“We’re moving off generationally low rates,” said Paul Taylor, CIO of fundamental equities at BMO Asset Management Inc.

“The Bank of Canada rate decision was a bit of sobering news for the Canadian market.”

Canada’s five largest banks hiked their prime rates in step with the Bank of Canada’s rate increase, and that helped boost the financial sector by 0.3 per cent. Royal Bank of Canada was the first bank to move, and its stock fell 0.13 per cent and Bank of Montreal rose 0.4 per cent.

Troubled mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. chose Yousry Bissada, a 57-year-old executive who is well known in the mortgage industry, as its chief executive officer. Its stock fell 1.4 per cent.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. reported a $277.6-million (U.S.) net profit for its fourth quarter, as total revenue soared 30.1 per cent over the same time last year. Its revenue and adjust per share earnings beat analyst estimates. Its stock gained 3.7 per cent.

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, pushing the Dow to a record high close, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said interest rates hikes would be gradual and rates will not have to rise much further to reach a neutral level.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.1 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 21,532.14. The Dow reached a record intraday high of 21,580.79 earlier in the day.

The S&P 500 gained 17.72 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 2,443.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.87 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 6,261.17.

Ms. Yellen, in testimony to Congress, said the Fed will continue to gradually tighten policy and gradually unwind its massive balance sheet. A neutral interest rate level refers to one that neither encourages nor discourages economic activity.

Investors cheered Ms. Yellen’s dovish tone. Investors and some Fed officials have been concerned with the recent dip in inflation.

“People were worried about her coming out more hawkish. She said exactly what the market expected and that’s why the market was happy with it,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Financial Partners based in Charlotte, South Carolina.

The rate-sensitive S&P 500 real estate index rose 1.3 per cent and was on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain in four months. It was the strongest sector of the day.

The dovish sentiment from the Fed put the S&P 500 financials, which tend to benefit from higher rates, last among sectors, with just a gain of 0.1 per cent.

An index of airline stocks was up 2.2 per cent after the No. 1 U.S. airline, American Airlines Group Inc., reported quarterly results that beat expectations and its shares rose 4.2 per cent.

Delta Air Lines Inc., United Continental Holdings Inc., Alaska Air Group Inc., Spirit Airlines Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. shares were up between 1 to 5 per cent.

Stocks held their gains after the Fed’s latest Beige Book report showed that the U.S. economy grew at a “slight to moderate” pace over the last several weeks across all regions of the country.

Investors will be keeping an eye on second-quarter earnings reports on Friday from big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

Reuters, The Canadian Press

