Canada’s main stock index edged up on Monday as higher bond yields supported financial shares and base metal miners got a boost from a 2-year peak for copper prices, but the TSX still lost ground for the third straight month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 15.22 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 15,143.87. For the month, the index lost 0.3 per cent.

“It is not out of the ordinary to see this kind of move into the last day of the month,” said Mike Archibald, associate portfolio manager at AGF Investments. “As guys are putting more cash to work, they tend to do it in large liquid names.”

The heavily weighted financials group rose 0.4 per cent, helped by gains for some of the country’s major banks and insurance companies after the yield on Canada’s 10-year bond reached its highest intraday level since November 2014, at 2.071 per cent.

Higher bond yields increase net interest margins of banks and reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities.

Adding to support for insurance companies are investor expectations for solid earnings, Archibald said.

Manulife Financial Corp rose 0.9 per cent to C$25.68 and Sun Life Financial Inc gained 0.3 per cent to C$47.78. Both insurers are due to report earnings on Aug. 9.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 per cent.

Copper prices were at a two-year peak, boosted by a Chinese government-led infrastructure push that kept construction humming in the world’s second-largest economy.

First Quantum Mineral Ltd climbed 2.4 per cent to C$13.78 and Teck Resources Ltd rose 2.7 per cent to C$27.06.

Gold miners were more mixed, however, with several slipping even as the price of bullion reached its highest in nearly seven weeks on a struggling U.S. dollar.

Eldorado Gold Corp fell 5.7 per cent to C$2.64, hitting its lowest since 2005, as several analysts cut their recommendations and price targets on the stock following disappointing earnings on Friday.

B2Gold Corp fell 6.9 per cent to C$3.13.

Just four of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.

The energy group was the biggest drag, falling 0.6 per cent despite higher oil prices.

Precision Drilling Corp fell nearly 4 per cent to C$3.62 even after reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.0 per cent at $50.18 a barrel as news of a producers’ meeting next week added to bullish sentiment.

Dow hits record high while tech cedes ground

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Monday, helped by Boeing, while selling in Facebook, Alphabet and other technology companies kept the S&P 500 flat and pulled the Nasdaq lower.

The S&P 500 information technology <.SPLRCT> dipped 0.51 per cent, with Facebook <FB.O> falling 1.82 per cent and Alphabet <GOOGL.O>, Google’s parent company, down 1.42 per cent.

“The bull market is sort of broadening out and people are taking a few profits off the table on some these stocks that have done exceedingly well,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

Boeing <BA.N> rose 1.04 per cent and hit a record high of $243.60 after JPMorgan raised its price target on the world’s biggest plane maker to $280. The stock was the largest contributor to the Dow’s gains.

Apple Inc <AAPL.O>, which is expected to report quarterly results after market close on Tuesday, dipped 0.59 per cent.

Investors have been counting on earnings to support high valuations for equities.

S&P 500 earnings are expected on average to have grown 10.8 per cent in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We’re probably seeing peak earnings,” said Ed Keon, managing director and portfolio manager at QMA, a multi-asset manager in Newark, New Jersey. “I think we’ll be a little slower in the second half.”

At 2:32 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> was up 0.41 per cent at 21,920.9 points and the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 0.06 per cent to 2,473.48. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 0.35 per cent to 6,352.25.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the financial index’s <.SPSY> 0.64 per cent rise leading the gainers.

The National Association of Realtors said its Pending Home Sales Index, based on contracts signed last month, jumped 1.5 per cent to a reading of 110.2.

Snap <SNAP.N> fell 2.5 per cent as some investors were allowed for the first time to sell shares following the Snapchat owner’s March initial public offer.

Discovery Communications <DISCA.O> dropped 8.8 per cent after it said it would buy Scripps Networks Interactive <SNI.O> for $11.9-billion.

Charter Communications Inc <CHTR.O> rose 5 per cent to a record high after a source said Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T was considering an acquisition offer.

