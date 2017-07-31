Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Bay Street sign hangs in front of the CN Tower in the financial district in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/Globe and Mail)
Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday as higher bond yields supported financial shares and its base metal miners got a boost from a 2-year peak for copper prices, but the TSX still lost ground for the third straight month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 15.22 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 15,143.87. Just four of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.

Dow hits high; indexes post gains for month

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Monday, helped by Boeing, while selling in Facebook, Alphabet and other technology companies kept the S&P 500 flat and pulled the Nasdaq lower. Indexes posted gains for the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.81 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close at 21,891.12, the S&P 500 lost 1.78 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,470.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.55 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 6,348.12.

