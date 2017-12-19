The close: TSX ekes out gain as rally fades

Canada's main stock index made a small gain on Tuesday, boosted by a surge in Great Canadian Gaming Corp after it won a gaming contract and helped by rises among some miners, major banks and other financial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up just 1.71 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 16,133.35, losing steam in afternoon trade after a broad rally had pushed it close to the all-time high hit the prior session.

Seven of its 10 main groups ended higher, although there were slightly more decliners than advancers overall.

Great Canadian Gaming jumped 15.0 per cent to C$34.37 after it and Clairvest Group Inc said they had won a contract to operate gaming venues in the Toronto area.

Both the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, and the energy group added 0.2 per cent, while financials group gained 0.1 per cent. Those three sector combine to account for almost two-thirds of the index's weight.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 1 per cent to C$121.65, while insurer Manulife Financial Corp added 0.5 per cent to C$26.82.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd rose 0.8 per cent to C$6 after agreeing to buy a royalty stake in a mine in Burkina Faso.

Wall Street lower as traders see past tax revamp

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as excitement over the likelihood of a tax code revamp was more than offset by concern over its effect on years of monetary policy stimulus and the future of interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.45 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 24,754.75, the S&P 500 lost 8.69 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 2,681.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.91 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 6,963.85.

