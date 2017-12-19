The close: TSX ekes out gain as rally fades

Canada's main stock index made a small gain on Tuesday, boosted by a surge in Great Canadian Gaming Corp after it won a gaming contract and helped by rises among some miners, major banks and other financial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up just 1.71 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 16,133.35, losing steam in afternoon trade after a broad rally had pushed it close to the all-time high hit the prior session.

Seven of its 10 main groups ended higher, although there were slightly more decliners than advancers overall.

Great Canadian Gaming jumped 15.0 per cent to C$34.37 after it and Clairvest Group Inc said they had won a contract to operate gaming venues in the Toronto area.

Both the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, and the energy group added 0.2 per cent, while financials group gained 0.1 per cent. Those three sector combine to account for almost two-thirds of the index's weight.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 1 per cent to C$121.65, while insurer Manulife Financial Corp added 0.5 per cent to C$26.82.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd rose 0.8 per cent to C$6 after agreeing to buy a royalty stake in a mine in Burkina Faso.

Wall Street eases as investors look past tax revamp

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as excitement over the likelihood of a tax code revamp was offset by concern over its effect on years of monetary policy stimulus and the future of interest rates.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the tax legislation in an afternoon vote. The Senate was expected to vote on the tax bill this evening. Republicans were confident of the bill being signed into law by the end of the week.

Stocks added to losses after the vote, which followed weeks of market gains on optimism that tax cuts would boost U.S. earnings and the economy. Some investors also said that much of those benefits were already reflected in stock prices.

The S&P 500 has climbed about 5 per cent since mid-November when the House passed its tax overhaul bill.

"The tax rate we've certainly priced in (in stocks)," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago. Investors may also be "celebrating the tax package but recognizing that what central banks have given us in the last years they could begin to take away."

The bill, among other things, proposes lowering corporate tax rates to 21 per cent from 35 per cent, which investors are betting will boost profits as well as trigger share buybacks and higher dividend payouts.

The S&P 500 technology sector fell 0.5 per cent, with tech stocks weighing the most on the major indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.45 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 24,754.75, the S&P 500 lost 8.69 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 2,681.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.91 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 6,963.85.

Earlier in the day, stocks were pushed lower as Treasury yields rose on strong housing data. Domestic home construction hit a 13-month high in November.

Apple fell 1.1 per cent after broker Instinet downgraded the stock to "neutral," saying the supply-demand balance for the iPhone X suggested little space to raise sales estimates for the next quarter.

The consumer staples index's 0.2-per cent rise led gainers.

Altria rose 1.7 per cent after Berenberg upgraded the stock saying a lower tax rate would boost the tobacco company's profit and shareholder payouts.

Wal-Mart rose 0.9 per cent after Citigroup upgraded the stock to "buy" on expectations that the retailer's shares will rise further in 2018.

Zimmer Biomet jumped 6.1 per cent, the S&P's biggest gainer, after the company appointed a full-time chief executive.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.81-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.82-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.5 billion shares, below the 6.8 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.