The close: TSX ekes out gain, energy stocks weigh with oil

Canada's main stock index ended marginally higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains for some financial and materials stocks as well as consumer names, while energy companies weighed with lower oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 10.52 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 16,114.03. Six of its 10 main sectors rose, although decliners slightly outnumbered advancers overall.

The health care sector was one of the biggest gainers, up 2 per cent as Valeant Pharmaceuticals added 6.5 per cent to $28.18.

The materials sector was up 0.6 per cent as Methanex rose 5 per cent and Agrium gained 3 per cent.

The consumer discretionary sector was up 0.4 per cent as Hudson's Bay rose 6.6 per cent.

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc., was down 2.6 per cent to $4.07 after rival MTY Food Group Inc. announced it has signed a deal to buy the company in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $248-million. Shares of MTY fell 4.7 per cent to $51.97

The S&P 500 and the Dow registered record closing highs on Tuesday with a boost from bank stocks as investors eyed a potential cut in U.S. corporate taxes and continued economic growth after strong inflation data.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.39 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 24,505.42, the S&P 500 gained 4.18 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,664.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.76 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 6,862.32.

Investors are also betting on strong economic growth a day ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely-expected hike in interest rates.

Earlier in the day, a Labor Department report showed U.S. producer prices rose in November as gasoline prices surged and the cost of other goods increased, leading to the largest annual gain in nearly six years and pointing to a broad acceleration in wholesale inflation pressures.

"From an economic perspective, we did see things like PPI come in today a little bit stronger than anticipated, which supports the path of the Fed. We're in a synchronized global uptick in activity, and it's certainly evidenced here in the U.S. rates moving a little bit higher," said Bill Northey, senior vice president, U.S. Bank Wealth Management, in Helena, Montana.

The financial sector was the biggest driver with a 1.2-per cent gain, followed by the healthcare sector, up 0.5 per cent; the telecom index was the biggest percentage gainer with a 2.4-per cent jump.

"As investors become more comfortable [that] the economic recovery appears to be expanding, they're starting to dip their toes into the value sectors like industrials, financials and energy that need earnings growth to expand," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.

"People are starting to think about 2018 and they're getting reports into their inbox. Generally they're pretty upbeat."

Boeing – the biggest boost for the Dow – was last up 2.4 per cent at $290 after it said would raise its quarterly dividend by 20 per cent and announced an $18-billion share buyback authorization.

Declines in technology heavyweights, including Apple and Facebook, dragged on the Nasdaq. Apple was off 0.56 per cent and Facebook declined 1.2 per cent The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for third time this year on Wednesday. Traders see an 87.6-per cent chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike, according to the CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Investors will watch for the central bank's forecast on future rate hikes and its view on the health of the economy.

"The market is anticipating 1 to 2 rate hikes and the Fed is looking at 3 to 4 [in 2018]. There is going to be some reconciliation of those opinions, and so far in the last few years, the market has been more right than the Fed has," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

Tesla was up 3.7 per cent after PepsiCo reserved 100 of company's new electric Semi trucks.

Comcast shares rose 2.8 per cent after the cable operator abandoned its bid for most of the assets of Twenty-First Century Fox, leaving Walt Disney as the sole suitor of the $40-billion-plus deal.

Reuters