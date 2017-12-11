The close: TSX inches up with resource stock gains; banks, railways weigh

Canada's main stock index inched higher on Monday, boosted by gains for energy stocks as oil prices rose and by rising miners and other materials stocks, while banks and railway stocks weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 7.44 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 16,103.51.

Half of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers just outnumbering decliners overall.

The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index's weight, climbed 0.6 per cent, with Suncor Energy Inc up 1 per cent to C$44.69 as oil prices rose.

Brent crude rallied more than U.S. oil after the shutdown of the pipeline that carries the biggest of the five North Sea crude oil streams that underpin the benchmark.

Potash Corp was up 1.9 per cent to C$24.78 and Agrium Inc added 1.7 per cent to C$138.84 as the two fertilizer companies move closer to a merger.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent. First Quantum Minerals Ltd jumped 5.3 per cent to C$15.90 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stocks to a "buy" recommendation.

The heavyweight financials groups fell 0.3 per cent, with the country's biggest banks among its heaviest weights, while industrials lost 0.4 per cent as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd lost 1.2 per cent to C$228.90.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc ended up 6.3 per cent to C$1.35 after a British health regulator gave one of its drugs a promising designation.

Shopify Inc added 3.3 per cent to C$133.80 after the commerce software company was added to several S&P/TSX sub-indices.

Several gold miners gained after Desjardins recommended them as "buy" stocks, with Iamgold Corp up 3.4 per cent to C$6.72 and Detour Gold Corp adding 1 per cent to C$12.90.

Wall Street ends higher with help from tech, energy

Wall Street indexes closed higher on Monday and the biggest drivers were technology and energy sectors as oil prices rose and investors waited for an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike later in the week.

Technology stocks were back in favour with the biggest boost from Apple Inc as investors eyed a continuation of strong fundamentals in the sector.

"Investors are a little exhausted from the rise of the market and making sector moves," said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey. "They're not willing to commit a whole lot of new money at these levels but they're rotating a bit. Some of it is year-end tax planning."

Traders, waiting for the Fed's two-day rate setting meeting to begin on Tuesday, see an 85-per cent probability for a 25 basis point hike to the Fed funds rate target and a 15-per cent chance of a 50 basis point hike, which would be the third rate hike this year, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

"Valuations are getting to the point where even good news on the economy might pose some additional risks to the market. There's the risk that good news for the economy may be bad news for markets because the Fed is at the cusp of a level of tightening that could dampen growth," said Mark Heppenstall, CIO at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 56.87 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 24,386.03, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 8.49 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 2,659.99 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 35.00 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 6,875.08.

Most of the 11 major S&P sectors ended higher, with the biggest boost from a 0.8 per cent gain in information technology stocks <.SPLRCT>. The S&P energy <.SPNY> index rose 0.71 per cent as oil prices rose after a North Sea pipeline shut for repairs.

The S&P's financial <.SPSY> and industrial <.SPLRCI> sectors were the benchmark's only decliners for the day with losses of around 0.2 per cent.

Healthcare investors focused on makers of drugs for blood disorders after clinical data presentations at the annual American Society of Hematology four-day meeting in Atlanta.

Shares of Bluebird Bio closed up 17.9 per cent at $201.8, after hitting a record high of $222.03, following news of positive responses in an early stage myeloma study of its experimental gene-modifying immunotherapy drug co-developed with Celgene . Celgene's shares rose 1.8 per cent.

Interest in the surge in digital currency bitcoin and the Sunday debut of futures trading in the cryptocurrency continued to fuel bets on related stocks.

Shares of Marathon Patent rose 42.9 per cent while Xunlei climbed 29.4 per cent. Riot Blockchain rose about 45.5 per cent.

The equity market appeared to shrug off an early morning explosion that officials called an attempted terrorist attack at one of New York's busiest commuter hubs. The suspect wounded himself and three others.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.18-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.14-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 31 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 84 new highs and 55 new lows.

More than 5.85 billion shares changed hands on U.S. stock exchanges compared with the 6.5 billion average for the last 20 sessions.