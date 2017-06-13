Canada’s main stock index inched lower on Tuesday, weighed by slips among heavyweight financial stocks and losses for some base metal miners, while Shaw Communications Inc gained after deals to sell its data center business and buy wireless airwaves.

Shaw was the most influential gainer on the index, ending up 3.1 per cent at C$29.42 after saying it would sell its ViaWest subsidiary for $1.675-billion, while the majority-owner of the company that sold Shaw the spectrum, Quebecor Inc, also gained 3.1 per cent, to C$41.86.

The telecom group lost 0.5 per cent, with BCE Inc down 0.7 per cent at C$59.45, after the departing head of the country’s telecom and broadcast regulator said his as-yet unnamed replacement may have to intervene in wireless markets to stoke competition.

The financials group slipped 0.2 per cent, with Royal Bank of Canada down 0.4 per cent to C$93.89 and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce off 0.6 per cent at C$106.16.

“They (Canadian banks) had a pretty good run late last week, with a flight to quality it seems a lot of the fast money came out of tech and got parked in the banks temporarily,” said Bruce Latimer, a trader at Eight Capital.

A bounce back in U.S. technology stocks after a sharp two-day decline helped several Wall Street indices close at record highs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 4.05 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 15,379.75.

Investors seem to be engaged in “under the surface sector rotation” at the moment, said Mike Archibald, associate portfolio manager at AGF Investments. “To me, it’s reflective that there is still a good amount of uncertainty by most market participants right now,” he said.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 4 per cent to C$11.43 and Hudbay Minerals Inc lost 4.9 per cent to C$7.23, which Archibald ascribed to positioning ahead of Chinese economic data due out overnight.

Energy stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher overall, with Encana Corp up 2.1 per cent at C$12.84.

Sears Canada Inc sank 23.7 per cent to 87 Canadian cents after the retailer flagged doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and said it was exploring strategic options, including a sale of the company.

Interest rate cuts instituted in 2015 have largely done their job as the Canadian economy gathers momentum, the Bank of Canada’s head said on Tuesday, the second top official in as many days to set the stage for eventual rate hikes.

Tech recovery sends Wall St to records with Fed next

Wall Street gained on Tuesday, with the S&P 500, Dow industrials and Russell 2000 setting record closing highs, as technology stocks bounced back and investors positioned for an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The S&P 500 technology sector rose 0.9 per cent, recovering from its biggest two-day decline in nearly a year that also weighed on the broader market. Big tech names, such as Microsoft and Facebook, pushed the S&P 500 higher.

“I think the fall the last two days has been due to psychology not to any fundamentals, and today you’re seeing some people step back in and buy again,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. “Fundamentals look good.”

Tech has led the benchmark S&P 500’s 9-per cent rally this year, and its recent swoon has sparked speculation that investors may be rotating into other swaths of the market that have lagged in 2017, such as financials and energy.

Financials gained 0.4 per cent on Tuesday, while energy gained 0.7 per cent. Materials were the top gaining sector, rising 1.3 per cent.

Tuesday’s market action reflected “a continuation of running up some of the areas that have not participated over the course of the last few months, in combination with some speculation that the Fed is going to be more resolute about raising rates than investors had begun to anticipate in the bond market,” said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.8 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 21,328.47, the S&P 500 gained 10.96 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 2,440.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.90 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 6,220.37.

Traders are overwhelmingly expecting an interest rate increase when the Fed concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The central bank is scheduled to release its decision at 2 p.m EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday with a news conference to follow from Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Financials, which tend to benefit when rates are rising, also climbed after the U.S. Treasury Department announced a plan to upend the country’s financial regulatory framework, which would grant many items on Wall Street’s wishlist.

In corporate news, Cheesecake Factory shares fell 9.9 per cent after the restaurant chain warned of a decline in comparable store sales.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.39-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.89-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

About 6.4 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below with the 6.8 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

