The close: TSX ends down as resources stocks weigh with lower commodity prices

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by losses among natural resource stocks as commodity prices pulled back, muting a strong weekly gain for the index.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 63.50 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 16,349.44. It added 0.9 per cent over the holiday-shortened week.

The Canadian dollar surged to its highest level in more than three months after the country's jobless rate hit a four-decade low.

The loonie closed at an average trading value of 80.63 cents (U.S.), up 0.73 of a U.S. cent — its highest level since Sept. 26.

The currency's move higher came in the wake of a report by Statistics Canada that the economy created 78,600 net new jobs in December and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest point in more than 40 years.

"The market has got very excited about the potential for a January rate hike," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

Chances of a hike at the next rate decision on Jan. 17 nearly doubled after the jobs report to 68 per cent, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

In separate data, Canada's trade deficit in November widened to $2.54-billion as both exports and imports benefited from increased activity in the automotive industry.

Half the index's 10 main groups finished in negative territory, with decliners outnumbering advancers by almost 2-to-1 overall.

The energy group fell 2.3 per cent, as oil prices retreated from highs last seen in 2015. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell 2.5 per cent to $45.36 and Suncor Energy Inc. was off 1.5 per cent at $46.93.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 per cent, with Barrick Gold Corp. down 1.3 per cent at $18.55 as gold prices also dipped after a recent rally.

The two natural resource sectors combine to account for more than 30 per cent of the index's weight.

Brookfield Business Partners LP gained 5 per cent to $47.35 after saying it planned to buy Westinghouse Electric Co. from Toshiba Corp. for $4.6-billion. Its parent company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., slipped 0.8 per cent to $54.16.

Marijuana producers fell early before turning higher in heavy volumes. They had been rising sharply over the last week but were hit hard on Thursday when the U.S. federal government rescinded a policy that had eased enforcement of federal marijuana laws.

Canopy Growth Co. finished up 5.2 per cent at $34 and Aphria Inc. gained 3.6 per cent to $19.16. Aurora Cannabis Inc. rose 2.4 per cent to $13.35 after announcing its second investment in as many days.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their best weekly gains in more than a year on Friday as technology stocks helped lift major indexes to record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220.74 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 25,295.87, the S&P 500 gained 19.08 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 2,743.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.64 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 7,136.56.

It was the strongest start to a year for all three major indexes since 2013.

A U.S. tax overhaul last month that includes hefty corporate tax cuts helped to fuel late-year gains and was the first major legislative victory in President Donald Trump's pro-growth agenda since he took office a year ago.

U.S. stocks this week have been adding to momentum from 2017, driven by a series of strong economic reports from across the globe and expectations for strong fourth-quarter earnings, with all three major indexes hitting milestones in the last few days.

The Dow broke above 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, while the S&P closed above 2,700 on Wednesday and the Nasdaq settled above 7,000 earlier in the week.

"We're up over 2 pe rcent for the first four days of 2018, so that's pretty good. Markets are still working to figure out the implications of tax cuts, and that's provided some of the lift along with already good economic forecasts," said Mike Baele, managing director at U.S. Bank Private Client Wealth Management in Portland, Oregon.

Weaker-than-expected December U.S. jobs data also could help the U.S. Federal Reserve stick to its policy of gradual interest rate hikes in 2018, which would be good for stocks, Baele said.

U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in December amid a decline in retail employment, but a pickup in monthly wages pointed to labour market strength. Non-farm payrolls increased by 148,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 190,000.

The S&P technology index's 1.2-per-cent gain led the advancers among the 11 major S&P sectors, with gains in Microsoft, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet boosting the index.

The year's strong start follows a surprisingly sharp rally in 2017 that ended with the S&P 500 up 19.4 per cent on the year.

For the week, the Dow rose 2.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 2.6 per cent and the Nasdaq climbed 3.4 per cent. Those were the biggest weekly gains for the S&P and Nasdaq since December of 2016.

Among declining stocks, Francesca's Holdings tanked 20.7 per cent. The women's apparel and accessories maker said it expected up to 17 per cent decline in current-quarter same-store sales.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.52-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.47-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

About 6.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, the same as the 6.3 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reuters, The Canadian Press