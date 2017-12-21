The close: TSX gains as energy, bank stocks gain, BlackBerry pulls back

Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday, boosted by energy companies as well as gains among big banks and some miners, while BlackBerry Ltd pulled back after a sharp jump.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 22.96 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 16,182.63.

Half of its 10 main groups rose, with advancers barely outnumbering decliners overall.

The energy group climbed 1.4 per cent, with Encana Corp up 3.4 per cent at C$15.98 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd adding 1.2 per cent to C$44.41.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd rose 3.6 per cent to C$2.30 after saying it will apply for federal and state permits on Friday for its Pebble mine in Alaska.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1 per cent.

BlackBerry Ltd fell 3.6 per cent to C$15.03 a day after surging on the back of its quarterly earnings.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.2 per cent, as bonds yields rose after strong inflation and retail sales data. Toronto-Dominion bank gained 0.5 per cent to C$72.85 and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce added 1 per cent to C$123.48.

Cogeco Communications Inc rose 2.2 per cent to C$88.97 and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust declined 4.2 per cent to C$21.55 after TD Securities upgraded Cogeco and downgraded Dream Office.

Cable and telecom company Quebecor Inc rose 1.0 per cent to C$23.72 after Desjardins raised it to a "buy."

Paramount Resources Ltd rose 7 per cent to C$19.37 after announcing a share buyback plan.

Energy and financials power Wall Street's rise

The three main U.S. stock indexes rose on Thursday, boosted by bank and energy stocks as investors bet on more economically sensitive sectors.

Energy and financial stocks led gains among the 11 major S&P sectors. Financials have gained 21 per cent this year, compared with a 20 per cent gain for the S&P 500. Energy, by contrast, has underperformed this year, with a 4.2 per cent loss year-to-date, and some analysts suggested that Thursday's gains reflected a rotation to stocks particularly responsive to economic growth.

"Today of late, (energy has) picked up significantly," said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer Asset Management in New York. "In particular, it reflects the effect of growth outside the U.S. and the demand for imports of oil...There's an opportunity to see oil run further."

Chevron shares jumped 3.3 per cent. The shares earlier touched a record high of $125.35, after broker Cowen & Co raised its price target on the stock by nearly a third to $160.

The U.S. Congress approved a $1.5-trillion tax bill this week that will slash corporate income tax rates to 21 per cent from 35 per cent. Investors are hopeful that the lower rates will prompt companies to spend more on dividends and share buybacks.

"There's still the after-effects of tax reform being passed," said Michael Antonelli, managing director at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee. "I get the sense that the market is very optimistic about next year."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.64 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 24,782.29, the S&P 500 gained 5.32 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 2,684.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.40 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 6,965.36.

Adding to the upbeat sentiment, third-quarter data showed that the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years, powered by robust business spending.

A separate report showed a jump in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week, but the underlying trend in jobless claims remained consistent with a tightening labor market.

The utilities sector, among sectors likely to benefit the least from tax cuts, fell 1.2 per cent, in a fourth consecutive day of declines.

Shares of Accenture PLC rose 1.6 per cent after the consulting and outsourcing services provider reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street forecasts, driven by digital and cloud services business. The shares earlier hit a record high of $158.44.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.54-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.60-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

Volume so far on U.S. exchanges was 6.08 billion shares, compared to the 6.88 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.