Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices boosted the shares of resource companies, while investors awaited the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday which could produce the first hike since 2010.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 43.86 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 15,149.14. Six of the index’s 10 main groups ended higher.

The Canadian dollar slipped 0.21 to 77.36 cents (U.S.).

The materials sector gained 1.3 per cent as Hudbay Minerals gained 8 per cent. Lundin Mining was up 5.7 per cent and Tech Resources was up 3.7 per cent. The energy sector added 0.4 per cent as Suncor gained 1.8 per cent.

Oil prices climbed more than 1 per cent on Tuesday along with rising heating oil futures on reports showing forecast cuts in U.S. oil production and a decline in European product stockpiles. Benchmark Brent futures rose 64 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to settle at $47.52 (U.S.) a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also rose 64 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to settle at $45.04 per barrel.

Shares of timber producers were mixed as wildfires in British Columbia disrupted timber and mining operations and forced thousands from their homes. West Fraser Timber rose 0.3 per cent after it said it had temporarily suspended operations at three sites.

On the upside, shares of Alimentation Couche Tard rose 1.3 per cent to $60.09 after TD Securities raised its target to $78 from $75. It also signed an agreement to buy Upper Midwest U.S. convenience store player Holiday.

Shares of Jean Coutu Group rose 2.6 per cent after it reported higher first-quarter revenue but lower profit compared with last year, mostly because of its generic drug manufacturing division.

U.S. stocks ended near flat on Tuesday in a day driven by political news, including concern over e-mails disclosed by President Donald Trump’s eldest son citing Russian support for his father’s election campaign.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.55 point, or 0 per cent, to 21,409.07, the S&P 500 lost 1.9 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,425.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.91 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 6,193.31.

Energy gained 0.5 per cent while technology rose 0.4 per cent .

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced a two-week delay in the Senate’s August recess to provide more time to work on legislation and approve nominees.

“It says to me there’s a commitment to make some of the changes that the markets would like to see,” Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The S&P 500 was still down slightly, but well off its low of the day, which followed the release of an e-mail chain from President Donald Trump’s eldest son.

The e-mails referred to a top Russian government prosecutor offering the Republican Trump campaign damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“There was a knee-jerk reaction to the Trump Jr e-mails, but it’s a not a problem today, so the reaction was overstated,” McMillan said. Uncertainty over whether the Trump administration would be able to push through its agenda this year have weighed on the market, especially after repeated delays in getting a new health care bill passed.

Upcoming congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could shed more light on the pace of U.S. monetary tightening. Yellen will deliver her semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

Snap Inc. shares fell 8.7 per cent to $15.50 (U.S.), after lead underwriter Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock and raised concerns about the social media company’s ability to compete against rival Instagram.

Reuters

