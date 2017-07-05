The Toronto stock market waged a battle between energy and financial stocks at the end of the day Wednesday, as oil prices fell sharply but financial stocks gained.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 22.51 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 15,153.12. The energy sector was the biggest decliner, down about 2.5 per cent. Financials were up 0.5 per cent.

Cenovus Energy fell 5.2 per cent, after being downgraded by Raymond James as the firm reduced its 2017 and 2018 oil price outlook.

Exchange Income was down 5.3 per cent after short-seller Marc Cohodes said he’s betting against the stock, in what the Canadian aviation company calls a “short and distort campaign.”

Investment bank Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. shares rose 1.9 per cent as the company vaulted into the top ranks of a consolidating British wealth-management industry on Wednesday by acquiring rival Hargreave Hale Ltd. in a deal worth up to $134-million.

The Canadian dollar was down 0.18 of a cent to 77.08 cents (U.S.) after hitting a 10-month high earlier in the week.

A steep drop in oil prices dragged the energy sector lower and kept the Dow and S&P 500 in check on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq was buoyed by gains in the technology sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.25 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 21,479.33, the S&P 500 gained 3.53 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 2,432.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.80 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 6,150.86.

Crude prices fell about 4 per cent, ending their longest bull run in more than five years, hurt by a stronger dollar and concerns about rising OPEC exports.

“Energy, I have a real hard time getting excited about,” said Robert Phipps, director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.

“The technology has come along where the cost of production just keeps coming down and down.”

Shares of Exxon and Chevron fell by more than 1 per cent and were among the biggest drags on the Dow and S&P. The S&P energy index lost 2.1 per cent and was the worst performing out of the 11 major S&P sectors.

A recent set of tepid economic data and an inflation rate below the U.S. central bank’s 2 per cent target may have a bearing on the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rate hikes.

New orders for U.S.-made goods fell more than expected in May, data showed on Wednesday, but capital equipment orders were slightly stronger than previously reported, suggesting the manufacturing sector remained on a path of moderate growth.

Fed policymakers were increasingly split on the outlook for inflation and how it will affect the future pace of rate increases, according to minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting on June 13-14.

“We’ve gotten a little bit of weaker economic data of late and we seem to have deflation starting to set in. That does call into question whether or not we are going to see as aggressive a Fed as they are telling us to expect,” said Mr. Phipps.

The tech sector’s 1.11 per cent rise led the S&P 500 gainers, with Advanced Micro Devices, Micron and Nvidia among the best performers in the sector. The PHLX semiconductor index jumped 2.02 per cent Technology shares have been volatile in recent weeks as the sector’s strong run this year raised concerns about their valuation.

The tech sector index is up more than 16 per cent this year.

O’Reilly Automotive plunged and was last down more than 18 per cent to a near three-year low after its second-quarter same-store sales widely missed its own estimates.

That move dragged down other auto-parts retailers, with Autozone down 9.23 per cent and Advance Auto Parts down 11.11 per cent.

Reuters

