Canada’s main stock index eked out a small gain on Thursday, as higher oil prices broadly boosted energy stocks and Cenovus Energy Inc soared after saying asset sales could exceed its estimates, while Goldcorp Inc weighed as its earnings disappointed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 19.97 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 15,191.36, with advancers and decliners evenly matched overall.

Goldcorp’s fall, ending down 6.2 per cent at C$16.07 as production at several sites missed expectations, bucked the trend among gold miners, a string of whom rose on positive earnings surprises.

Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold miner by production, rose 2.9 per cent to C$20.76, as investors cheered the news it had produced more gold than expected and lowered its costs.

Other rising bullion stocks included Detour Gold Corp , which surged 13.3 per cent to C$15.66 as its profit beat estimates, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, up 6.1 per cent at C$12.46 after doubling its estimate of reserves at one of its sites.

Energy stocks were up 2 per cent overall, with crude jumping to near eight-week highs as a much steeper than expected decline in U.S. inventories encouraged hopes the global crude glut would recede.

Peter Imhof, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments, said Canadian energy stocks were still lagging recent gains in crude prices, in part weighed by a rising Canadian dollar.

Cenovus jumped 9.5 per cent to C$10.89 after reporting a profit versus a year-ago loss and providing the divestiture update.

“That stock has been oversold the most because there was a terrible financing that happened” that led to a selloff, with the good news on the day providing the impetus for a bounceback, Imhof said.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd gained 5.1 per cent to C$65.84 after acquiring U.S. assets.

Uranium miner Cameco Corp gained 3.3 per cent to C$12.96 after saying it had settled a U.S. tax dispute for a fraction of the original claim, which helped investors look past the company reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Tech, transports drag on Wall Street; Dow hits record

A swoon in technology and transportation shares led the S&P 500 slightly lower on Thursday on a day full of corporate earnings reports, but the Dow industrials set a record closing high, helped by a jump in Verizon.

The Dow Jones Transport Average, often looked at as a gauge of the economy’s health, closed down 3.1 per cent, dragged lower after a worrisome outlook from package delivery company United Parcel Service.

The transports fell to their lowest point in nearly two months as UPS rival FedEx also declined.

The S&P 500 technology sector was the worst performing major group, falling 0.8 per cent even as Facebook shares gained 2.9 per cent after the social media company’s results.

Tech has been the best-performing sector this year, leading the S&P 500’s 10.6 per cent run in 2017.

After the bell, Amazon.com shares fell 2.7 per cent after the e-commerce company’s results. Amazon is the last of the high-flying companies known as “FANG” stocks to report this quarter.

Wall Street’s main stock indexes had tallied intraday record highs earlier in the session.

“The general sentiment of the market coming into the day was that transportation stocks are telling us something that we’re not paying attention to,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

“You’ve got a general feeling a lot of good news is priced in to this market,” Hogan said. “That holds with technology. The problem with momentum stocks, once they start heading in a direction they get there violently, and that’s what we’re seeing today.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85.54 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 21,796.55, the S&P 500 lost 2.41 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 2,475.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.56 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 6,382.19.

“The overall weakness in technology to me is a little bit of a surprise. We have seen some decent reports,” said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois. “There could be just a little bit of profit-taking going on here as we move near the end of the month.”

The PowerShares QQQ Trust, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the Nasdaq 100, hit a record intraday high shortly after midday in New York but fell as much as 2.5 per cent from there with a spike in volume. As the market fell, Nasdaq 100 futures posted their busiest hour in terms of volume since at least mid March.

“My guess is this is selling by a large ETF holder, likely in the QQQ”, said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh, referring to the market’s afternoon decline.

Healthcare, which has been the second-best performing group this year, fell 0.7 per cent.

Bristol-Myers Squibb shares shed 3.1 per cent after a failed cancer-drug trial from rival AstraZeneca Plc hurt sentiment for Bristol’s similar treatment regimen. AstraZeneca’s U.S.-listed shares tumbled 14.9 per cent.

With nearly half the S&P 500 having reported, second-quarter earnings are expected to have climbed 10.7 per cent, compared to an 8-per cent rise expected at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Verizon shares surged 7.7 per cent. The No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier’s quarterly revenue topped expectations. The stock was the biggest support for the S&P 500, followed by Facebook and telecom rival AT&T.

Twitter shares fell 14.1 per cent. The social media platform disappointed investors with stagnant monthly active user growth.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.28-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.03-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

About 7.7 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, well above the 6.1 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Report Typo/Error