Canada’s main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday, led by energy stocks as Cenovus Energy Inc soared after saying asset sales may exceed its target, while a string of gold miners and others also gained on positive earnings surprises.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 19.97 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 15,191.36.

Tech, transports slide in volatile, busy Wall Street session

A swoon in technology and transportation shares dragged the S&P 500 lower on Thursday on a day full of corporate earnings reports, but the Dow industrials set a record closing high, helped by a jump in Verizon shares .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85.54 points, or 0.39 percent, to 21,796.55, the S&P 500 lost 2.41 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,475.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.56 points, or 0.63 percent, to 6,382.19.

Trading volume across exchanges was over 7.6 billion shares, nearly 25 percent above the average of the last 20 sessions.

