The close: TSX ends higher on lift from banks, TransCanada

Canada's main stock index ended modestly higher on Thursday as gains in the financial sector and shares of TransCanada Corp. offset a decline in natural resource companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 79.39 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 15,407.66.

TransCanada was one of the biggest advancer on the index, rising 4.8 per cent to $56.19, after its fourth-quarter profit beat expectations due to lower costs and an expansion of gas lines.

On the downside, Barrick Gold Corp. declined 3 per cent to $16.62 after the world's biggest gold producer projected an output drop over the next four years.

Barrick helped weigh on the materials sector, which retreated 0.4 per cent.

Energy stocks fell 0.9 per cent, including a 5.3-per-cent drop from Cenovus Energy Inc. to $9.36 and a 1.6-per-cent decline from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. to $39.02.

The financials group finished up 0.4 per cent. Sun Life Financial Inc. rose 2.8 per cent to $53.11, while Brookfield Asset Management Inc. jumped 2.2 per cent to $49.43.

Bombardier Inc. jumped 9.7 per cent to $3.61 after an improvement in sales and margins in its rail division helped its quarterly profit beat estimates.

Late on Wednesday, an independent U.S. trade body said it had rejected hefty U.S. duties on Bombardier's CSeries jets partly because Boeing lost no sales or revenue when Delta Air Lines ordered the aircraft in 2016 from the Canadian planemaker.

Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust units jumped about 16 per cent to $50.49 on news it is set to be acquired by Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust for $3.9-billion. Choice Property units closed down 3.6 per cent at $12.04.

Wall Street surged on Thursday to notch its fifth straight session of gains, led by Apple and other technology stocks as investors shrugged off recent inflation worries that sent the market into a sell-off at the start of the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.36 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 25,200.85, the S&P 500 gained 32.62 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 2,731.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 112.82 points, or 1.58 per cent, to 7,256.43.

Apple Inc jumped 3.4 per cent and contributed more than any other stock to gains on the S&P 500 after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made the iPhone maker its top investment.

A Labor Department report showed U.S. producer prices rose in line with expectations in January, likely calming fears that inflation was picking up faster than expected.

Investors instead focused on recent strong quarterly earnings and expectations that more earnings growth is still to come, thanks to newly-implemented corporate and personal tax cuts.

"The economic environment is still very strong," said Lindsey Bell, an investment strategist at CFRA Research. "And I think consumers will spend more when they see more money in their paychecks. You will see that reverberate through the economy."

Following many forecast increases by corporations in recent weeks, analysts on average now expect S&P 500 companies to increase their earnings per share in 2018 by 18.9 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cisco surged 4.7 per cent following upbeat results and a strong forecast, as the network gear maker's years-long efforts to transform into a software-focused company began to pay off.

Wall Street investors were not alone in their optimism. Bullish sentiment among individual investors hit its highest level since mid-January in the American Association of Individual Investors' weekly survey.

Energy was the only major S&P 500 sector index to fall, pulled down 0.4 per cent by weaker oil prices.

U.S. Treasury yields slipped as investors took a breather from selling bonds and readjusted positions to prepare for more inflation-related volatility, a scenario that could take yields even higher.

Fears of inflation and higher interest rates had sent the S&P 500 sharply lower at the start of February. In the past five sessions, the S&P 500 has gained 5.6 per cent, and it remains down 5 per cent from a Jan 26 record high.

"We're stabilized for the moment. The real question was how the market reacted to the CPI and PPI numbers and it seems to have taken higher inflation in stride," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer of Commonwealth Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall Street's "fear gauge," rose to 19.57 points, but was well below the 50 point-mark it touched last week.

World equity markets climbed anew on Thursday as investors shrugged off the latest indication of rising U.S. inflation, while strong global growth weighed on the dollar and pushed it to a 15-month low against the Japanese yen.

U.S. producer prices accelerated in January, according to a Labor Department report that offered further evidence of growing inflation pressures in the world's largest economy.

The report came on the heels of data on Wednesday showing a broad increase in U.S. consumer prices last month.

Faster inflation, which reduces the return of fixed income, spooked the bond market and initially sparked a sell-off in equities on Wednesday. But stocks later rallied on the notion that strong economic growth can offset moderate inflation.

An index of world stock markets advanced more than 1 per cent, and major European indexes also rose, bolstered by strong results from Airbus SE, the region's largest aerospace firm.

Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York, said he was encouraged by the reaction to the inflation data.

"In the midst of all the nervousness of the past two weeks, we're winding out a really strong earnings reporting season," Grohowski said. "There were a lot eyes fixating on the PPI number this morning, it came in a little hot. But much like yesterday, the market's shaking it off."

MSCI's all-country world index gained 1.18 per cent while the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares in Europe gained 0.44 per cent to close at 1475.50.

Rising interest rates need not be a worry as long as the economy is growing, Grohowski said.

"The market's growing increasingly comfortable that maybe 3 percent on a 10-year Treasury note is OK," he said.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 4/32 in price to push yields down to 2.8967 per cent. Earlier in the session they shot up to 2.944 per cent.

The gap between German and U.S. 10-year borrowing costs reached its widest point since April after the higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data led to a sharp sell-off in U.S. Treasuries earlier in the day.

While investors also shed European government bonds after Wednesday's inflation data, political risks kept a cap on yields.

German 10-year government bond yields were a basis point higher at 0.76 percent.

The dollar fell across the board. "Forex markets rotate from theme to theme all the time. The theme right now is global growth and strong global growth has historically pushed the dollar lower," said Greg Anderson, global head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The dollar index fell 0.5 per cent, with the euro up 0.39 per cent to $1.2496. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.59 percent versus the greenback at 106.40 per dollar.

Oil prices were mixed. Brent pared losses and U.S. crude rebounded on a weak dollar and Saudi Arabia's comments that OPEC and other producers were committed to cutting supplies, which offset record U.S. production and rising inventories.

U.S. crude output hit a record 10.27 million barrels per day, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, making the United States a bigger producer than Saudi Arabia. U.S. crude and gasoline inventories rose last week, U.S. data showed.

Brent futures fell 3 cents to settle at $64.33 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 74 cents at $61.34.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down $2.70 at $1,355.30 per ounce.