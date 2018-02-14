The close: TSX ends higher on U.S. inflation report, energy stocks

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday after investor sentiment rebounded following a bullish U.S. inflation report and energy stocks rallied on strong oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 111.8 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 15,328.27. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 2.8 per cent after prices of gold, silver and copper posted strong gains.

Kinross Gold Corp. jumped 7.5 per cent to $5.32, while Goldcorp Inc rose 3.4 per cent to $16.52.

The energy group rose 1.9 per cent. Encana Corp. was up 4.6 per cent to $14.01, while Cenovus Energy Inc. increased 4.1 per cent to $9.88. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. rose 2.7 per cent to $39.66.

After an early dip, financial stocks bounced back to finish up 0.6 per cent. Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 1.3 per cent to $72.32, while Bank of Nova Scotia increased 1.1 per cent to $77.74. Bank of Montreal finished 0.9 per cent higher at $97.21.

Elsewhere, Canopy Growth Corp. rose 1.6 per cent to $27.15 after releasing better-than-anticipated quarterly results. Shopify Inc. jumped 8.1 per cent to $171.49.

Wall Street surged on Wednesday as investors shrugged off stronger-than-expected inflation data and snapped up shares of Facebook, Amazon.com and Apple.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.38 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 24,893.83, the S&P 500 gained 35.72 points, or 1.34 per cent, to 2,698.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 130.11 points, or 1.86 per cent, to 7,143.62.

The fourth straight day of gains in the S&P 500 saw a return to the "fear of missing out" mentality that accompanied Wall Street's rally in recent months ahead of a slump last week into correction territory.

Facebook jumped 3.7 per cent while Amazon.com and Apple rose more than 1.8 per cent. All three fuelled the S&P 500 more than any other shares. They, along with Netflix and Alphabet - collectively called the FAANG stocks - were major contributors to last year's market rally, and some of them have weathered the recent selloff better than the broader market.

"FAANG is still working. And people feel that because they held up during the downturn, you can come back to them and not get hammered if things turn down again," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta.

"There is still a fear of missing out."

The Labor Department's core Consumer Price Index, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, increased 0.3 per cent in January, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 0.2 per cent. However, the year-on-year rise was unchanged at 1.8 per cent.

The data raised the spectre of rising inflation rates and rekindled fears that the Federal Reserve could be forced to be more aggressive with interest rate increases.

But those inflation concerns were tempered by data showing U.S. retail sales fell 0.3 per cent last month, the biggest decline in nearly a year and in sharp contrast to economists' estimates for a 0.2-per-cent increase.

"The CPI shows there is some inflation, but it was not through the roof," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville. "People got too pessimistic."

Underpinning confidence among many investors is the belief that the U.S. economy remains strong and that tax cuts enacted this year will spur corporate earnings and lead consumers to spend more.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were near their session highs at 2.8894 per cent, but a key measure of near-term volatility fell, in contrast to its reaction to strong U.S. jobs and wages data earlier in the month.

The CBOE Volatility index was down at 20.27 points, slipping below 20 for the first time since Feb. 5 and well below the 50-point mark it hit during last week's sell-off.

The VIX slipping below 20 is "a very good sign," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management. "It shows the volatility is getting priced out of the market."

Fossil surged more than 87 per cent after the watchmaker's strong holiday-quarter sales and a rush among short-sellers to cover their positions.

Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped over 15 per cent after it hired Brian Niccol from Taco Bell as its next chief executive, which analysts said sparked hopes of a quicker turnaround.

Shares in Europe gained more than 1 per cent as did a gauge of global equity activity. Stocks on Wall Street opened lower but steadily climbed through the session after the initial shock of the big jump in monthly inflation was digested.

Monthly data tend to be noisy, said Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors in New York.

"The market is doing exactly what the market does, it shoots first and asks questions later," Orlando said, adding investors are likely to remain jittery until the first Fed policy-setting meeting in March under new Chair Jerome Powell.

"There ought to be some chop to it as we're trying to figure out what's going on in the economy and how might the Fed adjust monetary policy under a new leadership team given the backdrop of macroeconomic data," Orlando said.

MSCI's all-country world index of stocks in 47 countries gained 1.28 per cent while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares rose 1.03 per cent to close at 1,469.00.

Shares in Europe rose after initial declines as solid corporate results and economic data kept investors confident.

Data earlier in the day showed Germany's economy was set to power ahead in 2018, while a Thomson Reuters study said fourth-quarter European earnings growth expectations were revised upwards after 15 weeks of downgrades.

German government bond yields hit their highest in more than two years. The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond , the benchmark for the region, reversed earlier declines and rose around 3 basis points to 0.774 per cent - its highest level since September 2015, according to Tradeweb data.

Oil prices rebounded from earlier losses after U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said major producers would prefer tighter markets than to end supply cuts too early.

U.S. crude inventories rose 1.8 million barrels last week, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed compared with expectations for an increase of 2.8 million barrels.

U.S. crude rose $1.41 to settle at $60.60 per barrel and Brent settled up $1.64 at $64.36 per barrel.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $27.60 per ounce at $1,358.