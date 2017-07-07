Canada’s main stock index touched a 7-1/2 month low on Friday, hit by a 2.5-per-cent decline in oil prices and as North American jobs data supported expectations of interest rate hikes in Canada and the United States.

June employment figures for both sides of the border came in stronger than expected. Canada added 45,300 jobs, topping the 10,000 forecast, while U.S. non-farm payrolls jumped by 222,000 jobs, ahead of the 179,000 economists were expecting.

Canada’s 10-year bond yield touched its highest level since June, 2015, at 1.884 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 50.84 points, or 0.34 per cent – recovering from a more than 150-point drop earlier – at 15,027.16. In earlier trading, it fell to 14,916.94, its lowest since mid-November.

The jobs data lifted the Canadian dollar, which rose more than half a cent to 77.6 cents (U.S.).

Oil prices fell more than 2.5 per cent on Friday after data showed U.S. production and rig counts rose last week just as OPEC exports hit a 2017 high, casting doubt over efforts by producers to curb global oversupply.

Benchmark Brent futures were down $1.36, or 2.8 per cent, to $46.75 (U.S.) a barrel, after falling to $46.28, the lowest in more than a week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded down $1.28, or 2.8 per cent, at $44.24 a barrel, after falling to $43.78.

It was a different story on Wall Street though.

Wall Street stocks closed on a high note Friday, with the S&P 500 index posting its best gain in six sessions on the heels of a U.S. payrolls report that gave investors more confidence in the strength of the economy.The jobs report relieved investors who have paid close attention to wage growth and whether inflation will climb enough to justify the Federal Reserve’s plan to raise interest rates once more this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.30 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 21,414.34, the S&P 500 gained 15.43 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 2,425.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.62 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 6,153.08.

“There is certainly no reason given the data we saw this morning to knock the Fed off the track of probably one more raise this year and maybe an announcement in September about reducing the bond purchase,” said Sean Lynch, co-head of global equity strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in Omaha, Nebraska.

Perceived chances of a rate hike at the Fed’s December meeting stood at 51.5 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Policymakers have taken opposing views on inflation after it retreated further below the U.S. central bank’s 2 per cent target in May, creating uncertainty over the future path of rate hikes.

On the Canadian market, seven of 10 sectors fell, led lower by a 2 per cent decline in materials stocks and a 1.6 per cent decline in energy shares.

Tahoe Resources fell 9.5 per cent after the Guatemalan government suspended its licence for its Escobal mine.

Home Capital was off 4.5 per cent and Just Energy Group fell 1.5 per cent.

In the U.S., the technology sector, up 1.45 per cent, led the charge higher, buoyed by gains of more than 1.6 per cent in market cap heavyweights Apple, Microsoft and Facebook.

Despite slumping nearly 3 per cent last week, the tech sector is up more than 17 per cent on the year, tops among the 11 major S&P groups.

“They had a pretty good quarter of earnings last quarter and investors might be positioning themselves ahead of the next quarter of reporting and guidance that we see from some of the big tech companies,” said Lynch.

“That weakness that we saw the past couple of weeks has given people an opportunity to jump back into some of these names.”

With the Fed now expected to remain on track for a rate hike later this year, financials also advanced, up 0.68 per cent.

Tesla rose 1 per cent after the luxury electric carmaker said about 3,500 vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the second quarter and they would be counted as deliveries in the third quarter.

Reuters

