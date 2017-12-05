The close: TSX ends lower as banks, miners weigh

Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday as a string of major bank shares lost ground at the tail end of their earnings season and mining shares also weighed with lower copper and other metal prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 49.60 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 15,919.43. Seven of its 10 main sectors ended in the red, with decliners outnumbering

Licensed marijuana producer Aphria Inc surged 16.4 per cent to $13.53 after saying it had reached a deal to supply medical cannabis to Loblaw Cos Ltd's pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart.

Bombardier Inc rose 0.6 per cent to $3.17 after two sources said Aeromexico has held preliminary talks to take some of its CSeries jets orders from Delta Air Lines Inc, which owns a stake in the Mexican carrier, to avoid possible U.S. trade duties levied on the planes.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1 per cent as miners of copper, nickel, zinc and other base metals were hit hard by falling commodity prices.

First Quantum Mineral Ltd fell 4.5 per cent to $14.56 and Lundin Mining Corp lost 1.8 per cent to $6.93 as copper prices declined. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. declined 4.5 per cent to $4.05, while Teck Resources Ltd. fell 2.9 per cent to $28.99.

The heavyweight energy group was up just 0.1 per cent. Encana Corp. rose 1.5 per cent to $15.31, while Husky Energy Inc. finished up 1.95 per cent to $15.71.

The financials group slipped 0.5 per cent as bank earnings season wrapped up, with Bank of Nova Scotia down 0.6 per cent to $81.14 after its bid for a majority stake in BBVA Chile was formally accepted and Toronto-Dominion Bank down 1.3 per cent to $72.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped 0.9 per cent to $119.42.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.84 U.S. cents, down 0.15 per cent.

Stocks on Wall Street fell on Tuesday as a technology rebound lost steam and Walt Disney Co dipped, while investors assessed how a Republican tax overhaul would impact corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 109.41 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 24,180.64, the S&P 500 lost 9.87 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 2,629.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.15 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 6,762.21.

Microsoft rose 1.13 per cent, helping push the S&P information technology index up 0.2 per cent. This year's top-performing sector remains down about 3 per cent since it has sold off over the past week, with investors reallocating money to banks, retailers and other stocks seen winning most from tax cuts promised by President Donald Trump.

The bill passed on Saturday by Republican senators included a last-minute change retaining the corporate alternative minimum tax, or AMT, which had initially been removed.

That put Senate Republicans on a collision course with Republicans in the House of Representatives, whose own tax bill repealed the corporate AMT and who are already calling for the tax to be eliminated in the final legislation. Including the AMT could negate parts of the bill seen as beneficial to tech companies and other corporations.

"Sentiment still remains that tax reform will get done and we will get a 20-pe-rcent tax rate, and that will boost earnings significantly," said Lindsey Bell, an investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Copper prices fell steeply to their lowest point in two months on Tuesday.

Copper lost 4.35 per cent to $6,529.00 a ton as inventories rose, its biggest single-session decline in more than two years. Other metals, such as nickel and zinc , also fell.

Copper prices were also pressured by recent strength in the dollar, with many commodities denominated in the U.S. currency.

Copper is a signal of global demand, and Tuesday's decline comes at a time when other data point to economic strength, said William Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee.

"Today is copper traders questioning whether or not global growth is as strong as they were thinking," Delwiche said. "They are looking at the inability of bond yields to make a sustained move higher and causing them to question the strength in the economy."

In Europe, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.12 per cent, after posting its biggest gain in more than a month on Monday.

Europe's STOXX 600 technology index rose 0.6 per cent.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.10 per cent.

The dollar rose for a second straight session as the currency continued to benefit from optimism surrounding U.S. tax reform.

The dollar index rose 0.29 per cent, with the euro down 0.53 per cent to $1.1801.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.3687 per cent, from 2.379 per cent late on Monday.

Spot gold dropped 1.1 per cent to $1,262.33 an ounce.

Oil edged higher on Tuesday, supported by strong demand, expectations of a drop in U.S. crude inventories and an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts.

Brent crude settled up 41 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $62.86 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended 15 cents, or 0.3 per cent, higher at $57.62 a barrel.

"Demand remains firm which is the main reason for us to still see oil at above $60 per barrel," said Georgi Slavov, head of research at Marex Spectron.

Faster-than-expected growth in demand this year has given tailwind to OPEC's efforts to clear the glut and the latest U.S. inventory reports are likely to show a third straight weekly drop in crude stocks.

Analysts expect data from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) and the government's Energy Information Administration (EIA) to show crude stocks fell 3.4 million barrels last week.

The API report is out at 4:30 p.m. EST, followed by government data on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST.

"We've got upcoming inventory reports today and tomorrow which could assist in giving the market more information to work off," said Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging LLC.

Analysts looking to next year believe some tightening in supply will continue. Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note on Monday they expect demand to outpace supply in 2018, with most of the supply growth coming from the United States and Canada.

Goldman Sachs late Monday raised its forecast for 2018 Brent and WTI to $62 and $57.50 a barrel, respectively, thanks to OPEC's resolve in maintaining production cuts.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other non-OPEC producers last week extended the deal to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of 2018 to get rid of excess oil in storage.

OPEC has shown strong compliance with the supply cut pledge and in November output fell by 300,000 bpd to its lowest since May, according to a Reuters survey.

"Yesterday was defined by profit taking in post-OPEC trade," he said, adding that the market is now watching for further signals on what 2018 will look like.