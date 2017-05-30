Canada’s main stock index closed down on Tuesday, as energy shares fell, dragged lower by cheaper oil and political tension in Western Canada over a Kinder Morgan pipeline project.



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 49.56 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 15,372.35.



Five of the index’s 10 main groups gave up ground.



The most influential movers on the index included Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., which retreated 1.7 per cent to $39.13, Cenovus Energy, which declined 3.1 per cent to $12.42, and ARC Resources Ltd., which fell 3.6 per cent to $17.08. The energy group, which make up about a fifth of the index, fell 1.6 per cent, at one point touching an eight-month low.



Oil prices fell about 1 per cent on Tuesday, on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya and concerns that extended production cuts by leading exporting countries may not be enough to drain a global glut that has depressed prices for almost three years.



Brent crude ended the session 45 cents, or 0.9 per cent, lower at $51.84 a barrel, while U.S. light crude fell 14 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $49.66.



Shares in Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd debuted at $16.06 on the TSX after raising $1.75-billion in an initial public offering at $17.00 each last week. They closed at $16.24.



The financials group slipped 0.3 per cent as small but influential dips in most bank shares offset Scotiabank’s 0.6-per-cent rise to $76.60. Scotiabank, which has the biggest foreign presence of any Canadian bank, reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations, helped in part by its international business.



Editor’s picks: Bailing on Aeroplan? Here’s how to find a rewarding replacement;



Ten companies with recent insider buying and selling activity;



Why bond ETFs are proving more and more enticing.



U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.47 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 21,029.81, the S&P 500 lost 2.89 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,412.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.01 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 6,203.19.



U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.



“There was nothing so significant in the macro data today that was going to cause anyone to really go anywhere, so we are just churning,” said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor division at O’Neil Securities in New York.



“And it’s all well and good until you get some sort of catalyst, negative or positive, that causes everyone to run for the door at the same time, trying to get in or get out.”



Dallas Fed head Robert Kaplan told CNBC that while he was concerned about the recent economic data, he expected two more rate hikes in 2017.



Fed Governor Lael Brainard said a hike is probably coming soon, though the central bank may want to delay if inflation remains soft.



World stock prices softened on Tuesday on concerns about the political outlook in Europe and U.S. economic growth, and nervous investors piled into yen and low-risk U.S. and German government bonds.



“There have been some softness in U.S. economic data, and there are some less market-friendly policies in the U.S. on the margin,” said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist with Russell Investments in New York.



The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, fell 0.45 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 463.84.



In Europe, elections in Italy may now come as early as September, after the 5-Star Movement became the fourth big party to back a switch to a proportional electoral system.



Greece’s debt problems also continued to simmer after it failed to reach a deal on its next installment of its bailout program earlier this month.



Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.20 per cent at 1,533.88.



With jitters about the United States and Europe, the yen strengthened against the dollar and euro. It was up 0.2 per cent at 111.00 yen per dollar, and up 0.1 per cent at 124.09 yen per euro.



Safety bids lowered 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to 2.229 per cent and pinned 10-year German yield at 0.302 per cent.

Report Typo/Error