World equity markets fell with oil prices on Monday amid concerns a diplomatic rift among some key Middle Eastern energy producers may weaken a pact on output cuts, and the U.S. dollar rebounded from a near seven-month low against the euro.



Sterling firmed as investors focused on the impending British election, while Friday’s disappointing U.S. employment report initially lifted gold prices to a six-week high and boosted Treasury yields as investors booked profit.



“We had a pretty significant reaction to payrolls, which was a little overdone,” said Bruno Braizinha, interest rates strategist at Societe Generale in New York.



The data initially pushed gold to its recent high of $1,282 (U.S.) an ounce because it dimmed prospects for an aggressive interest rate run. Higher rates pressure gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.



Spot gold was steady at $1,279.11 per after climbing 1.1 per cent on Friday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to settle at $1,282.70. Even so, markets signaled they expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next week



Canada’s benchmark stock index finished lower on Monday, as resources and financial services, partly weighed lower by the latest housing data in Toronto, kept the market in negative territory.



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 32.97 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 15,409.78. All but two of the index’s main industry groups were in lower territory.



Healthcare was the biggest decliner, with Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc falling 1.4 per cent to $16.66. The sector was down 1.4 per cent.



Energy stocks, which briefly reversed course mid-morning,fluctuated throughout the day, finishing up 0.2 per cent, with Cenovus Energy falling 1.6 per cent to $11.42.



Financials, which also swung into positive territory briefly, eased 0.2 per cent. Individual stock moves were modest, but the group accounts for a third of the index.



Data showed housing sales in Toronto fell sharply in May, while new listings jumped, as sellers looked to cash in on high prices and buyers moved to the sidelines in the wake of new housing rules aimed at cooling demand. Prices continued to rise, but below the pace of recent gains.



Financial have swung back and forth in recent weeks as investors wavered between concerns over the housing market and robust earnings from Canada’s biggest banks and healthy quarterly gross domestic product growth.



“As long as growth continues to be relatively strong throughout the rest of the year, I think there’s better value in the TSX versus the S&P,” said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.



Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd rose 13.5 per cent to $16.54 after news it will buy a precious metals portfolio from Orion Mine for $1.13-billion.



Stocks dipped on Wall Street on Monday as a drop in Apple partly offset gains in energy and financial shares, some of the market’s worst performing sectors this year.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.84 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 21,184.45, the S&P 500 lost 2.91 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,436.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.11 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 6,295.68.



Apple fell 0.98 per cent to $153.93 following a rating cut as it kicked off its annual developer conference on Monday.



Alphabet hit the $1,000 mark and was among the biggest boosts to the S&P and the Nasdaq.



Data on Monday showed services sector activity slowed in May as new orders tumbled, while orders for manufactured goods fell in April for the first time in five months.



Despite the disappointing data, market participants still expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates at its June 13-14 meeting, with traders expecting a 95.6-per-cent chance of a quarter-point hike, according to CME Group’s Fed Watch tool.



“We’re coming off a pretty strong rally and, in the absence of news to change that direction, we would anticipate that it would continue in that fashion,” said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Helena, Montana.



“Plus, anytime you have an attack, such as the one in the UK, it causes some market disruption. This has been a resilient equity market and as we go through the course of this week, economic data and the Fed will drive the market.”



The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.13 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.10 per cent.



In the Middle East, Qatar’s main stock index fell more than 7 per cent. Saudi Arabia - the world’s biggest crude oil exporter - the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar, accusing the Gulf Arab state of supporting terrorism.



Qatar is the world’s biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a major supplier of condensate.



Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, rose more than 1 per cent at one point, recouping some of last week’s 4-per-cent losses, but turned tails to drop back below $50 a barrel.



It was last at $49.46, down 0.98 per cent on the day, with U.S. crude settling 0.55, or 26 cents, lower at $47.40 per barrel.



“I think it’s still going to be a bit of a debate on the true impact it can have on the oil market,” said Olivier Jakob, strategist at Petromatrix, adding that a breakdown in relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia could hamper an OPEC-led deal on production cuts.



Britain’s pound initially fell half a cent against the dollar after the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months but recovered and last traded at $1.2908, up 0.20 per cent on the day.



Prime Minister Theresa May said Thursday’s election would go ahead. Opinion polls in the past week have put her Conservatives ahead, though with a narrowing lead over the Labour opposition.



“Even if May does just about enough to increase the majority - that could still potentially be sterling positive,” said ING currency strategist Viraj Patel.



The dollar index rose 0.08 per cent, having hit its lowest since Nov. 9 after Friday’s U.S. jobs report, and rebounded against the euro as traders doubted any European Central Bank shift in policy stance could strengthen the euro further.



European Central Bank policymakers meet this week. They are expected to take a more benign view of the euro zone economy and discuss dropping pledges to ramp up economic stimulus if needed, sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters last week.



The euro was down 0.22 per cent to $1.1255 and the Japanese yen weakened 0.07 per cent versus the greenback at 110.50 per dollar.

