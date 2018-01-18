The close: TSX ends lower as resource stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index finished lower on Thursday, as energy companies and metals miners weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 42.23 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 16,284.47.

Husky Energy Inc. fell 6.8 per cent to $17.77 after it said on Wednesday evening that Canadian regulators had ordered it to halt operations at its SeaRose floating production vessel after an iceberg came too close to the facility in March 2017.

The broader energy group retreated 1.4 per cent, as oil prices were weighed by a reported rise in U.S. fuel stocks and expectations that OPEC-led efforts to cut output will boost supply from the United States and other rivals.

Imperial Oil Ltd. fell 1.2 per cent to $39.49, while Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. declined 2.1 per cent to $12.03.

The financials group gained 0.1 per cent, adding to a move higher after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates on Wednesday.

Bank of Montreal rose 0.4 per cent to $103.72, while Royal Bank of Canada increased 0.6 per cent to $106.91.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 1.2 per cent.

Oceanagold Corp. rose 4.4 per cent to $3.32 after saying it produced a record amount of gold in 2017.

A gauge of world stock markets slipped on Thursday, pausing after notching a run of record highs, as a decline in Boeing and interest-rate sensitive sectors such as utilities and real estate weighed on U.S. equities.

Shares on Wall Street took a breather after the strongest performance of the year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the benchmark S&P 500 saw the indexes close above 26,000 and 2,800, respectively, for the first time on Wednesday.

Equities were held in check by a 3.09-per-cent drop in aerospace company Boeing, the best performing Dow component so far the year. Utilities, down 0.62 per cent and real estate, off 0.98 per cent, also came under pressure as yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note touched a 10-month high.

"Maybe it takes a breather for a couple of days but I don't see a big selloff," said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in Chicago.

"When we get through earnings season and the market starts talking more macro, we are going to hit a problem, just because we are overbought."

Shares in Morgan Stanley advanced 0.89 per cent after it reported an adjusted quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates.

Investors have looked to an improving global economy and the onset of the U.S. corporate earnings season in the recent run higher. Earnings growth for the quarter is forecast at 12.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data through Thursday morning.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.84 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at 26,017.81, the S&P 500 lost 4.53 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,798.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.23 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 7,296.05.

European shares closed modestly higher, led by a rise in cyclical stocks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.21 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.06 per cent.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes reached a 10-month high after China reported fourth-quarter growth that accelerated for the first time in seven years.

The benchmark notes were last down 11/32 in price to yield 2.6163 per cent, from 2.578 per cent late on Wednesday. The data drove European counterparts higher as well, with Germany's 10-year bond yield hitting a six-month top at 0.595 per cent.

The U.S. dollar fell as traders piled into the euro, yen , sterling and other major currencies amid worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown as lawmakers struggled to cobble together a federal budget deal.

The trade-weighted dollar index was last down 0.45 per cent with the euro up 0.45 per cent to $1.2239.

Congressional Republicans struggled to line up support on Thursday for a short-term extension of government funding that would avert a politically embarrassing shutdown, after President Donald Trump offered mixed signals on the stopgap plan.

Oil prices recovered from early losses after a record drawdown of U.S. crude stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub.

U.S. crude settled at $63.95 per barrel, down 2 cents, and Brent settled at $69.31, down 7 cents.