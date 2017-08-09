Canada’s main stock index finished lower on Wednesday, as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and financial stocks led broad declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 39.02 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 15,217.33. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups finished in the red.

Wall Street ends off lows as traders buy North Korea dip

U.S. stocks closed barely down on Wednesday as investors appeared to turn their focus away from North Korea-related geopolitical tension that weighed on equities for most of the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.64 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 22,048.7, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,474.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.13 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 6,352.33.

The S&P had been down 0.52 per cent at its session low.

