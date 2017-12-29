The close: TSX ends lower, finishes up 6% in 2017

Canada's main stock index slipped on the last trading day of 2017 as some energy and mining stocks pulled back, but the index notched a 6 percent gain for the year, underperforming the three main U.S. indexes as its large energy component dragged.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 12.82 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 16,209.13 on Friday. Eight of the 10 main sectors were in negative territory, while advancers outnumbered decliners by 1.3-to-1 overall.

The index's slip was offset by gains for banks and gold miners, while base metal miners and energy names weighed.

The index's 6-per-cent rise in 2017 compared with gains of between 19 and 28 per cent for Wall Street's S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite.

The energy group lost almost 13 per cent this year, even as U.S. crude oil prices rose 12 per cent, while materials were up 6 per cent and financials added 9 per cent. The three groups account for almost two-thirds of the index's weight.

Marijuana producer Aphria Inc gained 3.9 per cent on the day to $18.70. Aphria and other cannabis stocks have made sharp gains this year as Canada heads toward legalization of recreational marijuana use in 2018.

Included in the TSX's broad-based decline was the health-care sector after major pot producers such as Canopy Growth Corp. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. had their stocks temporarily halted at mid-day after their shares dropped by nearly 15 per cent within a short time frame.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 percent.

B2Gold Corp advanced 2.7 per cent to $3.88 and Detour Gold Corp rose 2.3 per cent to $14.78 as gold prices hit their highest level in 2-1/2 months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc fell 1.9 per cent to $11.13, First Quantum Minerals Ltd was down 1.7 per cent to $17.61, and Teck Resources lost 1.7 per cent to $32.87 .

The energy group retreated 0.2 per cent, while financials were flat overall and bank gains were offset by insurer losses.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as the greenback broadly fell and oil prices rose, with the loonie on track to post its biggest yearly advance since 2009.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2542 to the greenback, or 79.73 U.S. cents, up 0.2 per cent in the late afternoon.

The currency broke out on Thursday from a range roughly between $1.26 and $1.29 over the past two months. On Friday, it touched its strongest since Oct. 20 at $1.2515.

There were no fireworks on Wall Street for the last trading day of the year, as U.S. stocks closed out their best year since 2013 on a down note, with losses in technology and financial stocks keeping equities in negative territory for the session.

Major indexes hit a series of record highs in 2017, lifted by a combination of strong economic growth, solid corporate earnings, low interest rates and hopes for a tax cut from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

The benchmark S&P 500 surged 19.5 per cent this year, the blue-chip Dow 25.2 per cent and Nasdaq 28.2 per cent, as each of the major Wall Street indexes scored the best yearly performance since 2013.

The market has also remained resilient in the face of tensions in North Korea and political turmoil in Washington. The S&P 500 only saw four sessions all year with a decline of more than 1 percent while the CBOE Volatility index topped out at 15.96 on a closing basis, well below its long-term average of 20.

"The real question is what happens as we head into 2018," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

"There is an awful lot of optimism built into share prices right now that could set us up for disappointment."

Among sectors, the technology index has been the best performer, up 37 pe rcent and led by a gain of 87.6 per cent in Micron Technology.

Telecom services, down 5.7 per cent, and energy , down 3.7 per cent, were the only two sectors to end the year in the red.

The rally is widely expected to extend into 2018, boosted by gains from a new law that lowers the tax burden on U.S. corporations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.29 points, or 0.48 per cent, on Friday to close at 24,719.22, the S&P 500 lost 13.93 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 2,673.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.77 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 6,903.39.

For the week, the Dow lost 0.13 per cent, the S&P 500 shed 0.36 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 0.81 percent.

Apple declined 1.08 per cent after issuing a rare apology for slowing older iPhones with flagging batteries.

Goldman Sachs lost 0.68 per cent after saying its fourth-quarter profit would take a $5-billion hit related to the new tax law.

Amazon fell 1.4 per cent after Mr. Trump targeted the online retailer in a call for the country's postal service to raise prices of shipments in order to recoup costs.

Markets bid 2017 goodbye on a modestly defensive note on Friday, but the year will be best remembered for leaving global investors wealthier.

A pick-up in global growth boosted corporate profits and commodities during the year, while tame inflation kept central banks from snatching away the punch bowl of easy monetary policy.

MSCI's world equity index shed 0.12 per cent on Friday, leaving it short of an all-time intraday high reached earlier in the session but nonetheless enough to give the index an unparalleled record of gains each month this year.

The large and mid-size companies in the index of 47 countries added more than $8-trillion to their market value during the year.

"By all accounts 2017 has been a great year for the market," said Arian Vojdani, investment strategist at MV Financial in Bethesda, Maryland.

Craig James, chief economist at fund manager CommSec, said of the 73 bourses the firm tracks globally, all but nine recorded gains in local currency terms this year. Major indexes from Japan to the United States and emerging markets are up double-digit percentages for the year, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 7 per cent.

"The key issue is whether the low growth rates of prices and wages will continue, thus prompting central banks to remain on the monetary policy sidelines," said CommSec's James.

"Globalization and technological change have been influential in keeping inflation low. In short, consumers can buy goods whenever they want and wherever they are," he said.

One of the early issues for 2018 will be the March 4 Italian election. As things currently stand the vote is expected to produce a hung parliament that could ultimately catapult four-times premier Silvio Berlusconi back to center stage.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields rose to two-month highs on Friday at just over 2 per cent. Bond prices fall as their yields rise.

The dollar is suffering, too, despite the widely held assumption at the start of the year that, with the U.S. Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates and lawmakers poised to cut taxes, the only way for greenback was up.

Three rate hikes and a tax bill later, the dollar hit a losing streak in which its value sank by 9.7 percent, in the dollar's biggest annual decline since 2003.

The dollar's loss has been a gain for emerging markets and the euro, which charged ahead 14 percent for the year.

The wilting dollar has also lifted commodities priced in the currency, which have also benefited from a synchronized pick-up in global trade and surprisingly strong demand from China.

Everything from coal to iron ore has reaped gains. Copper has been a stand-out performer in part due to expectations of rising demand for the mass production of electric vehicles.

The industrial metal is turning in its largest annual gains since the global financial crisis ebbed in 2009, but it slipped off its four-year highs on Friday. Copper futures lost 0.51 percent to $7,251.50 a tonne on Friday.

Gold turned in a banner year, too, despite not being needed for its role as a guard against inflation, which has been tame. At $1,303.22 an ounce, the shiny metal saw its biggest annual gain since 2010.

Oil ended the year around its highest prices in 2-1/2 years after data showed strong demand for crude imports in China and a surprise fall in U.S. production.

U.S. crude rose 0.47 per cent to $60.12 per barrel and Brent was at $66.62, up 0.7 per cent on the day.

