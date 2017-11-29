The close: TSX slips as miners, tech stocks weigh; RBC up on earnings report

Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, hurt by losses among miners with weaker copper and gold prices, a pullback in technology stocks led by Shopify Inc and a fall in shares of Canadian National Railway Co.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings boosted Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest bank by market value, while several other heavyweight financial stocks also gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 61.92 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 15,967.72. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors finished lower, with three decliners for every two advancers overall.

CN Rail fell as much as 4.9 per cent, to its lowest level since March, before recovering somewhat to end down 1.8 per cent at C$98.20. That was its worst one-day fall since July 26.

CN Rail's chief financial officer said its fourth quarter may be a "bit more difficult" because of an early winter and a couple of derailments.

Royal Bank of Canada gained 0.9 per cent to C$101.38, while the overall financial sector rose 0.4 per cent.

Shopify Inc fell 7 per cent to C$133.40, erasing gains the e-commerce software company's stock had made after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping days. The technology group fell 2.6 per cent overall.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3 per cent as prices for gold as well as copper, aluminum and other base metals fell.

Potash Corp added 0.6 per cent to C$25.08 after its chief executive said he expects a "very tight" balance of potash supply and demand in 2018 and that the company had received "broad interest" from Chinese buyers interested in its stake in a Chilean lithium producer.

Nasdaq falters as investors flee tech for banks

The Nasdaq posted its biggest one-day drop in more than three months on Wednesday as investors fled high-flying technology stocks and shifted to banks and other pockets of the market that could benefit from improving economic conditions, lower regulations and taxes as well as higher interest rates.

Gains in financial, industrial and healthcare stocks boosted the Dow industrials, giving the blue-chip index another record closing high, and they helped the benchmark S&P 500 index finish near flat.

The S&P tech sector, which has propelled the market's record-setting rally this year, shed 2.6 per cent for its biggest daily decline in over five months.

Shares of Amazon.com, Apple, Google parent Alphabet and Facebook fell between 2 per cent and 4 per cent. Among the year's other high fliers, Netflix slid 5.5 per cent and the Philadelphia semiconductor index dropped 4.4 per cent.

Financials rose 1.8 per cent, adding to Tuesday's gains and resulting in their biggest two-day rise since just after the 2016 U.S. election of President Donald Trump. JP Morgan rose 2.3 per cent and Wells Fargo climbed 2.0 per cent.

The industrial sector added 0.9 per cent, led by transportation stocks such as Southwest Airlines, railroad Union Pacific and package delivery company UPS .

"We are certainly seeing a change in leadership at least for today in that we are taking profits from technology and redistributing those profits to areas that will benefit from lower taxes, less regulation, higher interest rates and kind of later stages of the economic cycle," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.97 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 23,940.68, the S&P 500 lost 0.97 point, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,626.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.02 points, or 1.27 per cent, to 6,824.34.

While Amazon dropped, shares of other retailers posted sharp gains, including Target up 8.9 per cent and Macy's up 8.2 per cent, as holiday shopping season has begun in earnest over the past week.

"There may be a little bit of a thought that Amazon isn't going to kill every retailer out there," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

"We're seeing some transportation stocks doing better in expectation that maybe this is going to be a pretty good holiday season with consumer confidence doing well and wage growth picking up a little bit," Nolte said.

Investors are keenly focused on tax-reform legislation in Congress, with hopes that a corporate tax cut would further fuel the record-setting rally in equities.

Congressional Republicans scrambled to reformulate their bill to satisfy lawmakers worried about how much it would expand the federal deficit, as the measure moved toward a U.S. Senate floor vote later this week.

In the latest batch of encouraging economic data, the U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the third quarter, notching its quickest pace of expansion in three years.

Outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen told congressional leaders the U.S. economy has gathered steam this year and will warrant continued interest rate increases amid a strengthened global recovery It was Yellen's final scheduled testimony on Capitol Hill. Her nominated replacement, Jerome Powell, on Tuesday had defended plans to potentially lighten regulation of the financial sector.

In corporate news, Chipotle Mexican Grill shares rose 5.6 per cent after the restaurant chain said it was seeking a turnaround expert to lead the company.

About 8 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, well above the daily average of roughly 6.5 billion over the last 20 sessions.