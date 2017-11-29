The close: TSX ends lower with mining, technology stock falls

Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by losses among miners as copper and gold prices fell and a pullback in technology stocks led by ecommerce software company Shopify Inc.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 61.92 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 15,967.72. Seven of its 10 main sectors ended in the red.
Nasdaq falls with tech stocks; S&P ends flat
The Nasdaq posted its biggest one-day drop in more than three months on Wednesday as investors fled high-flying technology stocks and shifted to banks and other pockets of the market that could benefit from improving economic conditions, lower regulations and taxes, and higher interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.83 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 23,940.54, the S&P 500 lost 0.98 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,626.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.02 points, or 1.27 per cent, to 6,824.34.
