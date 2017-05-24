Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, with an earnings miss from Bank of Montreal weighing on that stock and also putting pressure on other big banks yet to report quarterly earnings.



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 57.45 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 15,419.49. Financial stocks lost 0.8 per cent overall, while the energy sector fell 1 per cent.



Bank of Montreal fell 3.3 per cent to $91.81 after reporting profits which were slightly below expectations, hit by a decline in income in the United States.



BMO was the first of Canada’s big banks to report quarterly earnings, with Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank all due to report on Thursday.



Home Capital Group Inc, Canada’s biggest non-bank lender, lost 2.7 per cent to $8.99 after saying late on Tuesday that said it had drawn down an additional $250-million from a high interest credit line





Editor’s picks: 15 companies insiders are buying and selling;



Gordon Pape’s mailbag: The worth of robo-advisers, unused RRSP room and more;



Wednesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades.



U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.

But, according to the May 2-3 meeting minutes, they also agreed they should hold off on raising interest rates until they knew a recent U.S. economic slowdown was temporary.

Stocks were volatile following the minutes’ release, but eventually added to small earlier gains. The S&P financial index , which fell right after the minutes came out, rebounded to end down just 0.04 per cent. Banks tend to benefit from higher borrowing rates.

“Absent a material slowdown in the economy, Federal Reserve officials, acknowledging support from strengthening global growth, appear poised to stay on track toward interest rate normalization,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, based in Newark, nj.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 74.51 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 21,012.42, the S&P 500 gained 5.97 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 2,404.39 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.31 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 6,163.02.

It was also a fifth straight day of gains for the S&P 500.

Following the Fed minutes’ release, traders scaled back bets on two more rate increases by the end of 2017.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 46 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise rates twice more by year-end, down from roughly 50 percent late on Tuesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

Fed policymakers also discussed at length the reasons for the first-quarter slowdown. While recent economic data has been mixed, with signs of a dip in consumer sentiment and spending, the job market continues to strengthen.

“One thing that struck me a bit was that they registered confidence in the consumer was pretty healthy, and that’s significant,” said Michael Purves, chief global strategist at Weeden & Co.

Among the day’s gainers, Intuit jumped 6.7 after the tax-preparation software maker posted a profit topped estimates and also raised its revenue forecast.

The retail sector issued more results that disappointed.

Lowe’s dropped 3 per cent after the home improvement chain reported a lower-than-expected profit and comparable sales.

Jewelry retailer Tiffany sank 8.7 per cent after posting a surprise drop in comparable sales. Signet Jewelers , which reports on Thursday, was down 7.2 per cent. The two were the biggest losers on the S&P.

U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows on Wednesday after Federal Reserve minutes signaled a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, and oil pulled back on a draw of U.S. gasoline stock that was smaller than expected.



While the yield curve flattened, Wall Street remained slightly higher and the dollar slipped after minutes from the Fed’s May 2-3 meeting indicated it would gradually raise interest rates and reduce its bond reinvestment.



The yield gap between two-year and 10-year Treasuries narrowed 2 basis points to 95 basis points, Tradeweb data showed.



“Their plan is in place to gradually phase out reinvestments beginning in the fourth quarter,” said Matt Toms, chief investment officer of fixed income at Voya Investment Management in Atlanta.



“Even though the Fed is reducing stimulus, I think this gives the market some comfort. It won’t lift the rate structure much,” he said.



Interest rate futures implied traders see about an 85-per-cent chance of a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed’s June meeting.



The U.S. dollar index fell to session lows after the Fed minutes. It had been hovering just above its 6-/12 month lows as investors shifted from U.S. politics to monetary policy. The index was was down 0.23 per cent at 97.127.



The greenback fell against the euro and the yen .



“While June seems a given for a rate hike, investors are questioning a September move, especially if economic data continue to be mixed and if inflation doesn’t gain momentum,” Quincy Krosby, Chief Market Strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, in an email.



Elsewhere, world stock markets recovered from initial losses after Moody’s Investors Service issued its first credit downgrade of China in 30 years, dropping China’s sovereign debt to A1 from Aa3.



The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.01 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.09 per cent.



Emerging market stocks rose 0.25 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.13 per cent higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.66 per cent.



Oil prices fell slightly after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude oil inventories fell for the seventh straight week.



U.S. crude oil futures settled 11 cents, or 0.21 per cent, lower at $51.36 per barrel. Brent crude was last down 0.39 per cent, or 21 cents at $53.94.



Investors await the outcome of discussions in Vienna between OPEC and other oil-exporting countries on whether to extend output cuts.

Report Typo/Error