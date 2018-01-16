The close: TSX falls as commodity prices weigh on resource shares

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as a drop in commodity prices weighed on the shares of materials and energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 72.93 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 16,298.88. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 per cent while the energy group retreated 1.9 per cent.

The most influential weights included Barrick Gold Corp., which fell 3.1 per cent to $18.88, and diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd, down 4.1 per cent at $37.06.

Gold slipped from a four-month high hit on Monday as the U.S. dollar clawed back some lost ground, while copper and nickel hit multi-week lows. Crude prices also pulled back after recent gains.

EnCana Corp. was down 5 per cent to $16.72 and Cenovus Energy Inc. declined 4.1 per cent to $13.07.

On the positive side of the ledger, marijuana stocks extend Monday's gains, with Aurora Cannabis up 3.6 per cent to $11.91 and Canopy Growth Corp. up 0.1 per cent to $36.52.

SSR Mining Inc. jumped 12.3 per cent to $11.48 after the precious metal miner reported fourth-quarter earnings and provided guidance for 2018

World stock markets slipped on Tuesday, giving back early gains as Wall Street pulled back from initial highs after a decline in oil and metals dragged energy and materials stocks lower.

Wall Street had opened higher, as the Dow breached the 26,000 mark for the first time. The healthcare sector, up 0.46 per cent, provided support to the upside, with Merck up 5.8 per cent and UnitedHealth up 1.9 per cent.

UnitedHealth posted quarterly results that topped analyst estimates and raised its 2018 outlook, bolstering optimism for another solid quarter for corporate earnings.

Earnings growth for the quarter is forecast at 11.9 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning.

But each of the major Wall Street indexes fell into negative territory as materials, down 1.2 percent and energy , off 1.2 per cent, slumped.

Market participants cited skittishness over a possible U.S. government shutdown at the end of the week as the impetus behind the pullback in areas that have rallied of late.

"Look at what has happened to commodities, the dollar has collapsed, commodities have exploded, they have done nothing but go straight up," said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York.

"The minute there is any catalyst that makes anyone a little bit nervous they take some money in the really good performers."

Oil prices eased from three-year highs as traders booked profits from the rally but healthy demand underpinned prices near $70, a level not seen since 2014's market slump.

U.S. crude settled down 0.9 per cent at $63.73 per barrel and Brent was last at $69.15, down 1.6 percent on the day.

Copper lost 1.37 per cent to $7,111.50 a tonne, touching a 3-1/2 week low following strong gains late last year and as worries lingered over fading demand in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.33 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 25,792.86, the S&P 500 lost 9.8 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 2,776.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 37.38 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 7,223.69.

Citigroup shares rose 0.4 per cent to $77.11 after earnings topped expectations, the latest major U.S. bank to post results for the fourth quarter. The S&P financial index is up nearly 5 per cent to start the year.

Shares in Europe closed little changed as commodity stocks also weighed.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.09 per cent after hitting a record for a third straight session.

The euro held close to a three-year high against the dollar on Tuesday, as the common currency recovered from earlier losses tied to doubts that the European Central Bank would back away from its pledge to keep buying bonds at next week's meeting, up 0.03 per cent to $1.2265 while the dollar remained near three-year lows.

U.S. long-dated Treasury yields edged up as equities retreated. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.5426 per cent, from 2.552 per cent late on Friday.