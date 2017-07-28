Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by slips in financial, energy and consumer-related names despite strong domestic data and higher oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 62.71 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 15,128.65. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.

Bombardier jumped 4.6 per cent to $2.52 after posting its first quarterly profit in two years and saying it expects 2017 earnings before interest and tax to come in at the higher end of its forecast.

On the other side of the ledger, First Quantum Minerals fell 3.8 per cent to $13.46 after reporting a loss versus expectations of profit.

Consumer names dragged, even as data showed Canada’s economy accelerated far more than expected in May.

Auto supplier Magna International Inc fell 2 per cent to $59.38 and convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc also lost 2 per cent to $59.72.

Banks also weighed, with Royal Bank of Canada down 0.5 per cent at $92.77 and Toronto-Dominion Bank losing 0.3 per cent to $64.07, even as bond yields rose.

The energy group erased early gains and fell 0.7 per cent as crude oil prices reached new two-months highs.

Imperial Oil Ltd, slipped 3.1 per cent to $36.08 after reporting a smaller second-quarter loss and higher revenue.

The S&P 500 slipped on Friday on negative reactions to earnings reports from high-profile names such as Amazon, Exxon and Starbucks and a drop in shares of tobacco companies.

The Dow industrials, however, set a record high, buoyed by Chevron after the energy company’s results.

Despite Friday’s share reactions, results overall have come in better than expected for the second quarter and stocks are trading near record highs.

More than halfway through reporting season, S&P 500 companies are on track to increase earnings by 10.8 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Investors were also digesting data showing the U.S. economy accelerated in the second quarter as consumers ramped up spending and businesses invested more on equipment.

“We have had a good earnings season. We have had pretty good economic results,” said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland.

“But I think that there’s a tendency after you have had too long a string of wins, to start looking for the problems in even the good data. And I get the sense that that is kind of what is going on in the market at this point.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.76 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 21,830.31, the S&P 500 lost 3.32 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,472.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.51 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 6,374.68.

Investors have been counting on earnings to support the relatively high valuations for equities. The S&P 500 is trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months above its long-term average of 15 times.

“I would call the market at the high end of fairly valued,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. “It is not blanket good earnings as Amazon exemplifies.”

Amazon’s shares fell 2.5 per cent after the world’s largest online retailer reported a jump in retail sales along with a profit slump.

Altria Group shares tumbled 9.5 per cent. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it wants to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes and move smokers toward potentially less harmful e-cigarettes.

Altria, which makes Marlboro brand cigarettes, was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and weighed heavily on the consumer staples sector, which was the worst-performing group.

U.S.-traded shares of British American Tobacco dropped 7.0 per cent.

Exxon shares fell 1.5 per cent after a rare earnings miss, while shares of rival oil major Chevron climbed 1.9 per cent after its results.

Starbucks plunged 9.2 per cent and Mattel dropped 7.8 per cent after their respective reports.

Following the failure of Senate Republicans to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, investors were also weighing the impact on the rest of President Donald Trump’s agenda, including tax cuts, that has supported the stock market.

Healthcare was the best-performing sector, rising 0.5 per cent.

Oil ended its strongest week this year with a surge on Friday, built on receding fears of oversupply, as U.S. crude came within striking distance of $50 a barrel for the first time since the end of May.

Traders attributed the activity to short-covering of previous bearish bets as oil finished higher in every session this week. U.S. crude settled at $49.71 a barrel, up 67 cents, or 1.4 per cent, and on the week gained nearly 9 percent.

The market was bolstered by bigger-than-expected inventory drawdowns on Wednesday and signals from Saudi Arabia that the world’s biggest oil producer would further reduce output in August.

“The bullish inventory report this week has helped confirm the declining trajectory of global inventories,” said Sarp Ozkan, analyst at Drillinginfo.com. That, along with Saudi Arabia reducing exports, has “buoyed the expectations of continued inventory normalization.”

U.S. crude and gasoline inventories fell much more steeply than expected in the latest week, while U.S. refineries processed an average of almost 17.3 million barrels of crude per day last week, up 620,000 bpd from the same week in 2016.

Brent crude futures settled at $52.52 a barrel, up 2 percent, or $1.03 a barrel, after reaching a two-month high of $52.68 a barrel earlier in the day.

The gains in Brent pushed the difference between the two benchmarks to the widest in two months.

September Brent was now priced higher than October, meaning the front of the curve has flipped into backwardation.

Short covering in the September contract contributed to the rally in the front-month spread, traders said. Physical markets have firmed due in large part to very strong refining margins.

“Both markets are seeing a strong move in spreads through most of 2017 and 2018 due to shorts covering into heavy producer flow,” said Scott Shelton, broker at ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.

“Overall, I think the bullish demand story is taking the headlines away from the supply story as products are strong globally when refinery runs are maxed and that implies that current demand expectations could be significantly below reality.”

U.S. oil drillers added two rigs in the most recent week, the third week of gains, raising the overall rig count to 766. For the month, 10 oil rigs have been added, the fewest for a month since May 2016.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc extended its force majeure on exports of Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude oil to cover the outage of the Trans Niger pipeline, the company said on Friday, providing further support to Brent crude.

On Sunday, Venezuela is due to hold a vote that would allow President Nicolas Maduro’s ruling party to rewrite the constitution in a controversial move that critics have said is a plan establish a dictatorship. The United States is considering sanctions against the oil exporter that could raise certain oil prices.

Report Typo/Error