The close: TSX falls as energy stocks fall with oil

Canada's main stock index slipped on Monday, with its heavyweight energy companies falling as U.S. crude prices came off two-year highs, while Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd and Sierra Wireless Inc jumped after analyst upgrades.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 65.97 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 16,042.12. Declining stocks outnumbered advancers by a 2.4-to-1 ratio.

The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index's weight, retreated 2.4 per cent. Pipeline company Enbridge Inc was off 2.3 per cent at C$46.29 and producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 2.9 per cent to C$42.81 and Encana Corp lost 4.1 per cent to C$14.54.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.9 per cent at $57.84 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.2 per cent to $63.73, as the planned restart of the Keystone pipeline and uncertainty about Russia's resolve to extend output cuts weighed.

Shopify Inc closed up 1.8 per cent at C$144.69. It had traded as high as C$148.97, its highest since being targeted by a short seller in early October, after saying that it processed more than $1-million in sales a minute for its merchants at the peak of Black Friday shopping activity.

Shares in technology company Sierra Wireless Inc ended 10.8 per cent higher at C$29.46 after Raymond James upgraded it to "outperform," citing a recent sell-off and car connectivity design wins.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd rose 6.5 per cent to C$18.80 after Desjardins raised the stock to a "buy" recommendation and increased its price target for the stock to C$24.

Hudson's Bay Co fell 1.2 per cent at C$11.17 after the retailer said almost two-thirds of its shareholders supported Rhone Capital's $500-million investment, which is opposed by activist fund Land and Buildings LLC.

Energy slumps, Amazon shines as Wall Street ends flat

Wall Street's major indexes ended little changed on Monday, retreating modestly from record highs set during the session, as gains for Amazon countered losses in shares of energy companies.

Investors also digested strong economic data, which showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly rose in October to a 10-year high amid robust demand across the country.

Prospects for corporate tax cuts have also occupied market watchers who hope such reforms would further fuel the record-setting run for equities.

President Donald Trump summoned Senate Republican tax-writers to the White House to urge passage of a sweeping tax bill as Republicans rushed to bring the bill to a Senate vote, possibly as soon as Thursday.

"You have got this continuous background of tax reform," said Peter Andersen, chief investment officer with Fiduciary Trust Company in Boston.

"But underlying that, if you just take your eyes off that for a moment and look at the other fundamentals of the economy and the world economy, things look very positive," Andersen said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.79 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 23,580.78, the S&P 500 lost 1 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,601.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.64 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 6,878.52.

Investors were also eyeing Tuesday's hearing at the U.S. Senate Banking Committee to confirm the nomination of Jerome Powell to succeed Janet Yellen at the helm of the Federal Reserve.

Shares of online retailer Amazon rose 0.8 per cent as consumers sought Cyber Monday online promotions following the Black Friday start to the holiday shopping season.

"These are retail's two biggest days of the year and not surprisingly retail is driving this market," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa.

Amazon led the S&P 500 retailing index up 0.6 per cent. Shares of Gap rose 1.2 per cent and Victoria's Secret owner L Brands rose 4.1 per cent.

Energy was the worst-performing major sector, falling 1.0 per cent. U.S. crude eased from two-year highs on prospects of higher supply and uncertainty about Russia's resolve to join in extending output cuts ahead of this week's OPEC meeting.

Shares of oil majors Chevron and Exxon fell 0.8 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Chipmaker shares were also notable laggards. Micron Technology declined 3.3 per cent and Nvidia slipped 1.3 per cent, with the Philadelphia semiconductor index off 1.3 per cent.

The declines followed a 5-per cent drop in shares of Samsung Electronics in Asian trading after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock, citing concerns that a boom in memory chips is likely to peak soon.

Shares of hard-drive maker Western Digital dropped 6.7 per cent after a downgrade.

In merger news, Time rose 9.5 per cent after media company Meredith said it would buy the magazine publisher. Meredith shares surged 10.7 per cent.

Barracuda Networks shares jumped 16.5 per cent after the data security company agreed to be bought by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC.

About 5.7 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below the 6.4 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.68-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.43-to-1 ratio favored decliners.