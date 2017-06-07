Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices put pressure on energy shares, which slumped to an 11-month low, while investors weighed political uncertainty ahead of key events on Thursday.



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 92.42 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 15,372.14. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower.



Some of the biggest weights on the index were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, falling 2.7 per cent to $38.54, and Teck Resources Ltd, which fell 2.2 per cent to $23.65.



Oil extended earlier losses after U.S. data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories, stoking fears that the global supply glut will remain unabated. WTI crude oil lost 5 per cent to $45.76 a barrel, following its 1.7 per cent advance on Tuesday.



The energy group dropped 3.4 per cent on the day.



The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 per cent.



U.S. stocks and Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the release of written testimony from ex-FBI chief James Comey did not include any big surprise about an investigation into Russian meddling with last year’s U.S. presidential election.



Investors were concerned that any additional revelation could dampen already flagging momentum for President Donald Trump’s agenda of lower taxes and lax regulations.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.98 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 21,173.21, the S&P 500 gained 3.8 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,433.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.32 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 6,297.38.



In a written statement posted on the web on Wednesday, Mr. Comey said Mr. Trump asked him to back off from a probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn and told Mr. Comey, “I need loyalty. I expect loyalty.”



“I don’t see anything in it that will lead to an imminent impeachment. We are not learning anything new. The market doesn’t see it as any worse than what we know right now. There is nothing criminal,” said Gene Tannuzzo, senior portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle in Minneapolis.



Mr. Comey wrote that Mr. Trump pressured him into watering down the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe into whether Russia meddled in the November vote.



However, the details of Mr. Comey’s testimony, expected to be delivered Thursday to a Senate Committee, had been previously reported, and appeared to be priced into the stock market.



While Mr. Comey’s statement did not reveal new damning details in the market’s view, analysts expected fireworks at Thursday’s question and answer portion of the former FBI chief’s testimony.



“The market was pricing in a much worse news flow from the Comey testimony than what we saw,” said Bruno Braizinha, interest rates strategist, at TD Securities in New Y9ork.



“But it’s one risk out of the way, and now the market is looking at the ECB meeting and the UK election,” he added.



Bets that Mr. Trump can implement his agenda are partly behind a rally that has taken stock indexes to record highs.



“They were hoping that there wasn’t going to be anything in there that was more inflammatory,” said Peter Costa, president of trading firm Empire Executions.



“The testimony wasn’t as disastrous as it could have been,” he said of the prepared remarks, adding that the market was relieved no damaging details emerged and his testimony “more than likely isn’t going to blow up into some big fiasco, another thing that the president has to deal with.”



Mr. Costa cautioned that the market’s reaction to Mr. Comey’s remarks was not a particularly big move up and volume is light.



Any damaging revelations in Mr. Comey’s testimony could take the wind out of his plans to roll back regulations and overhaul the tax system - an agenda that had sent the dollar to 14-year highs earlier this year.



Treasury 30-year, 10-year and 2-year benchmark yields hit session highs after the release of Mr. Comey’s written testimony.



A smoothly-executed rescue of Spain’s Banco Popular lifted bank stocks in Europe.



Struggling Banco Popular was absorbed by Spain’s biggest bank Santander for a nominal 1 euro, the first use of a regime to deal with failing banks adopted after the 2008 financial crisis



The success of the process pushed shares in many major banks higher, supporting a recovery for Madrid’s stock market that lost steam later in the day.



European banking shares closed up 0.87 per cent.



“The market has taken Banco Popular as positive news because essentially this is not a bankruptcy but a sort of rescue, even if its subordinated bondholders have been sharply hit,” said Giuseppe Sersale, a fund manager at Anthilia Capital in Milan.



The bank rescue does, however, underline the risks to growth, banking and government debt burdens that are likely to delay a major switch in language and policy direction by the ECB at its meeting on Thursday.



The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.08 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.04 per cent.



The euro turned shaky after reports suggested the ECB would lower its inflation targets. It was last down 0.15 per cent to $1.126.



“Maybe tomorrow’s ECB meeting sees nothing but platitudes and disappoints a market that is getting ahead of itself,” said Societe Generale analyst Kit Juckes.



“But (for us) that would be a huge euro buying opportunity, because ECB normalisation is coming. And when it does, the euro simply won’t be able to sustain undervalued levels for long.”



The ECB meeting is one of three events that ING currency strategist Viraj Patel said had been dubbed ‘Triple Threat Thursday,’ an event-filled day that could send global markets on a bumpy ride.



Also on Thursday will be a surprisingly closely-fought British election and Mr. Comey’s appearance.



With a file from Bloomberg News

