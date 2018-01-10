The close: TSX falls as NAFTA risk weighs, gold miners buck move

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with the broad retreat accelerating in afternoon trade amid reports that Canada is increasingly convinced the United States will withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the day down 71.29 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 16,247.95.

Railways, pipelines and other trade-sensitive stocks including auto parts maker Magna International Inc. were among the heaviest weights, after two government sources told Reuters that U.S. President Donald Trump could announce he intends to pull out of the trade deal this month, when negotiators from the two countries and Mexico are due to resume talks.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian National Railway Co. lost 2.7 per cent to $101.87 and rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. fell 3.1 per cent to $225.52, while TransCanada Corp. shed 2.4 per cent to $59.57 and fellow pipeline company Enbridge Inc. was down 2.1 per cent at $49.11. Magna fell 3.2 per cent to $71.44.

Nine of the index's 10 main sectors ended lower, with gains for gold miners helping boost the materials group, which also includes base metals miners and fertilizer companies.

Gold hit its highest in nearly four months as the U.S. dollar swooned after a report that Chinese officials had recommended slowing or halting purchases of U.S. Treasury securities.

Media company Corus Entertainment Inc. slumped 16.9 per cent to $9.17 after disappointing quarterly results that led an analyst at RBC Capital Markets to make a "major recalibration" of his forecast for Corus' television revenue.

Miner Klondex Mines Ltd. lost 11.5 per cent to $2.62 after announcing it would pull back on operations at its True North project in Manitoba.

The energy group retreated 0.1 per cent, although Crescent Point Energy Corp. rose 4.5 per cent to $10.94 as analysts at two banks increased their price targets on the stock following the release of the company's 2018 budget.

Oil prices hit fresh multi-year highs as OPEC-led production cuts and healthy demand helped balance the market, but analysts warned of possible overheating.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The three major U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Wednesday after a choppy trading session as investors worried that China would slow U.S. government bond purchases and that President Trump would end a key trade agreement.

The S&P and the Nasdaq snapped a six-day rally after Bloomberg reported that China, the world's biggest holder of U.S. Treasuries, could slow or stop buying the government bonds. The report sent Treasury yields to a 10-month high.

The S&P 500 pared some losses as yields backed away from their intraday peaks and investors digested the China report. But the index lost ground again in mid-afternoon trading after Reuters reported that Canada is increasingly convinced Trump will soon announce a U.S. exit from NAFTA.

"It's a fairly light week for economic and financial data. In a week like this, political headlines can have a bigger impact than they normally would," said Jon Mackay, investment strategist at Schroders Investment Management in New York.

While Mackay said the selloff was overblown, he noted that a change to NAFTA could hurt corporate earnings.

"If that news is true, you'd expect a higher dollar price and a negative impact to earnings," said Mackay.

Story continues below advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16.67 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 25,369.13, the S&P 500 lost 3.06 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,748.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.01 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 7,153.57.

Investors were particularly skittish about the China report as they worried that the market was overdue for a correction.

"It's a reflection of investor weariness and awareness that the market has risen for four straight months without seeing a major pullback," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist, SlateStone Wealth in New York.

"As the day wore on, Treasury yields started to move lower on the realization the story doesn't have any legs," he said. "There's no way on earth the Chinese stop buying U.S. Treasuries."

The S&P financial index was the best performer among the S&P 500's 11 major sectors with a 0.9-per-cent rise, helped by gains in Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

Banks and insurance companies often rise with bond yields as investors expect a profit boost from higher interest rates.

Rate-sensitive sectors such as utilities and real estate were the biggest losers with declines of 1.1 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

Investors started 2018 with high hopes for strong U.S. earnings growth. Banks will kick off earnings season on Friday.

Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to increase by 11.8 per cent, with the biggest contribution from the energy sector, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Berkshire Hathaway rose 1.3 per cent after the conglomerate promoted two top executives, cementing their status as the most likely successors to Warren Buffett.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.59-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.09-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 74 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 98 new highs and 24 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.93 billion shares, above the 6.38 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Reuters