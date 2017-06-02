Canada’s benchmark stock index finished lower on Friday as energy stocks, depressed by falling oil prices, led the market lower.



The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 27.16 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 15,442.75. Of the index’s 10 main industry groups, six were in negative territory, with the energy sector down 1.8 pere cent.



But Wall Street closed at record levels for a second consecutive session on Friday, boosted by gains in technology and industrial stocks that more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.59 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 21,201.77, the S&P 500 gained 8.63 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 2,438.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.97 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 6,305.80.



For the week, the S&P gained 0.94 per cent, the Dow added 0.58 per cent and the Nasdaq rose 1.54 per cent.



In the U.S., non-farm payrolls increased by 138,000 in May, well short of the 185,000 expected by economists. The prior two months were revised lower by 66,000 jobs than previously reported.



Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 per cent in May, following a similar gain in April, but the unemployment rate fell to a 16-year low of 4.3 per cent.



Despite the disappointing data, market participants still largely anticipate the Federal Reserve to raise rates at its June 13-14 meeting, with traders expecting a 90.7-per-cent chance of a quarter-point hike, according to Thomson Reuters data.



“I wouldn’t say the data is supportive of hiking but they are on a path and they are not going to change that path, at least in June,” said Jim Tierney, Chief Investment Officer of Concentrated US Growth at AllianceBernstein in New York.



“Stocks are at an all-time high and to a degree stocks are ignoring some of the short term data points.”



The modest increase, however, could raise concerns about the economy’s health after gross domestic product growth slowed in the first quarter and a string of softening data this week, including reports on housing and auto sales.



The economy needs to create 75,000 to 100,000 jobs per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population. Job gains are slowing as the labor market nears full employment.



In Canada, Lululemon Athletica jumped 11.9 per cent to $54.46 (U.S.) after the athletic apparel maker’s quarterly profit beat estimates.



Shares in coat maker Canada Goose jumped 15 per cent after the company reported a lower than expected loss and said its two bricks-and-mortar retail stores have “far surpassed” expectations.



The Canadian dollar traded at 74.12 cents (U.S.), up 0.15 of a cent on Friday.



Canadian exports climbed to a record in April and first-quarter labour productivity approached a three-year high, further evidence that the economy is recovering after a long slump caused by low oil prices.



Statistics Canada said on Friday that the April trade deficit narrowed to $370-million as exports outpaced imports for a second straight month on shipments of motor vehicles and parts.



The U.S. dollar fell to seven-month lows on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than expected in May, but equity investors shrugged off the news, lifting leading American, British and German stock indexes to fresh records.



Investors continue to give both the economy and U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration the benefit of the doubt, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.



“Should we see the earnings begin to decline, I do think the market will have trouble,” he said.



The market has priced in a global growth rebound, though skepticism on the part of bond investors, a tepid market for small-capitalized stocks and a downward drift in oil prices point to sluggish growth, low inflation and low rates, he said.



“The rest is kind of this noise, the monetary policy, what’s going on in DC,” Mr. Arone said, referring to Washington.



MSCI’s all-country world stock index hit a new record, rising 0.62 per cent, on track to post a seventh straight week of gains, its longest winning streak since 2010.



Financial stocks in Britain lifted the FTSE 100 index of top UK blue chips to all-time peaks while Germany’s DAX index also set new highs. Both later trimmed gains closed the day higher.



The greenback fell to seven-month troughs against euro and Swiss franc, while sliding from a one-week high versus the yen.



Analysts said the less rosy jobs data was unlikely to derail the Fed from raising interest rates this month.



“A hike in June is still on the table but the news flow will have to improve for the Fed to keep tightening in the second part of the year,” said Thomas Julien, U.S. economist, at Natixis North America in New York.



The dollar index, tracking the unit against key foreign currencies, fell to a seven-month low and was last down 0.44 per cent at 96.774.



The euro was 0.50 per cent higher against the dollar to $1.1267. Against the yen, the dollar fell from one-week highs and last changed hands at 110.51 yen, down 0.75 per cent.



Reuters

