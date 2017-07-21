Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, as its heavyweight energy group led a broad retreat with oil prices sliding after a consultancy forecast higher OPEC production in July and its biggest banks also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 81.51 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 15,183.13. It edged 0.05 per cent higher over the week.

Eight of the index’s 10 sectors fell, led lower by the energy sector, down 1.3 per cent, and consumer discretionary sector, off 1 per cent.

Oil prices dropped on Friday after a report from consultancy Petro-Logistics predicted higher OPEC production for July, renewing fears of oversupply in the market.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 2.1 per cent at $48.27 (U.S.) a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded at $45.89 a barrel, down 2.2 per cent.

Canadian Natural Resources shed 2.5 per cent and Suncor Energy fell 0.5 per cent.

Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp. gained 2.2 per cent after it posted a quarterly profit that handily beat estimates and the company said it was expecting a strong 2018 even with current commodity prices.

But Husky Energy was down 2.5 per cent after it reported a $93-million loss for its second quarter and just $10-million of adjusted earnings, well below analyst estimates.

Shares of forestry products company Tembec Inc. fell 1.2 per cent after Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. says its intentions have been misunderstood by an aggressive U.S. investment firm and will not vote on the proposed takeover of Tembec by Rayonier Advanced Materials.

The U.S. firm is Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital Management, Tembec’s largest shareholder. Oaktree is angling for a better price than the more than $807-million (U.S.) offered by Rayonierin late May, and has been gathering up opponents to torpedo the deal.

Canada’s Bombardier and Germany’s Siemens are in the final stages of talks to combine their rail operations, several sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, Reuters reported. Bombardier shares were flat on the news.

Canadian retail sales posted their third healthy increase in a row in May, a sign of economic strength that could boost the case for the Bank of Canada to hike rates again this year.

Sales rose by 0.6 per cent from April to hit a record $48.91-billion, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The increase was much greater than the 0.2 per cent advance forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The Canadian dollar gained following that report, rising to 79.83 cents (U.S.), up nearly half a cent for the day, adding to its stellar run over the past few weeks.

U.S. stocks ticked lower on Friday as weak earnings from industrial giant General Electric weighed, while tech shares retreated from record highs and energy tracked the price of oil lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.71 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 21,580.07, the S&P 500 lost 0.91 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 2,472.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 6,387.75.

Shares of GE fell as much as 5.4 per cent to their lowest level since October, 2015, as the company reported a nearly 60 per cent slump in profit and its 2017 profit forecast came in at the low end. Its shares closed down 3 per cent.

The stock’s decline weighed on other industrials such as Caterpillar and 3M.

Visa rose 1.5 per cent after the world’s largest payments network operator raised its annual earnings forecast. The stock was the top boost on the Dow and the S&P.

“We’ve had a good run for the last few weeks and investors are primarily digesting earnings today,” said Erick Ormsby, chief executive of Alcosta Capital Management.

“GE’s results were okay but they guided lower and that’s weighing on the market too.”

Microsoft fell 0.6 per cent, despite the company reporting strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Attention will turn to earnings from big tech names next week, including Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook .

The Nasdaq came off its 10-day streak of gains, its best since February, 2015, after closing at record levels on Thursday.

For the week, Dow fell 0. 3 per cent, the S&P 500 was up rises 0.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq gained 1.2 per cent.

The tech sector, however, continues to be the best performing S&P sector this year, despite concerns over stretched valuation, as investors look for growth from sectors relatively immune to a policy gridlock in Washington.

“If tech earnings were to disappoint, it might finally be the thing that causes a correction, even if it’s a small one,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Still, overall earnings are expected to be good with analysts expecting earnings to have climbed 8.6 per cent, above the 8-per cent rise projected at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A rise in Netflix and biotech stocks Celgene and Gilead helped limit losses on the tech-heavy index.

Honeywell International rose 1 per cent after the technology and manufacturing company raised the low-end of its profit forecast.

