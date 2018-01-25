The close: TSX falls as resource shares fall with commodity prices

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as lower commodity prices pressured energy and materials shares, while shares of financial companies also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 80.2 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 16,204.01. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

One of the biggest drags on the index was Magna International, which fell 1.5 per cent to $72.30. The automotive supplier is among companies that could be impacted by negotiations to update the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. negotiators have held firm in their demands for a wide-ranging overhaul of NAFTA, three sources close to the talks said on Thursday, raising questions about whether any real movement is happening at the latest negotiating round on the treaty.

Electronics manufacturing services company Celestica Inc fell 5.4 per cent to $12.78 after reporting fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday that missed estimates.

A trio of Canadian marijuana producers suffered large declines on the day. Canopy Growth Corp. fell 9.2 per cent to $31.68, Aurora Cannabis Inc. dropped 6.2 per cent to $13.11 and Aphria Inc. was down 7.7 per cent to $19.11.

The energy group fell 1 per cent as oil prices retreated late in the session.

Transcanada Corp. fell 2.6 per cent to $57.72, while Enbridge Inc. was down 2.4 per cent to $47.56. Imperial Oil declined 2.7 per cent to $39.09.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.4 per cent.

The financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the weight of the TSX, dipped 0.3 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Other declining stocks included Rogers Communications Inc., which fell 1 per cent to $60.34, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc., down 1.2 per cent to $51.69 .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed at their highest levels ever on Thursday although Wall Street relinquished bigger gains after President Donald Trump said he wants a strong dollar.

The U.S. currency erased losses against a basket of major currencies after Mr. Trump told CNBC in an interview in Davos, Switzerland, that he wants to see a strong dollar.

The dollar had suffered its biggest daily percentage drop in seven months on Wednesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he welcomed a weaker currency. A weaker dollar tends to benefit large U.S. multinational companies.

Biogen Inc surged 2.09 per cent after the drugmaker reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on higher sales of recently launched drug Spinraza. The rise lifted the S&P healthcare sector 0.89 per cent as one of the best-performing S&P groups.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc fell as much as 3.5 per cent and rose as much as 2.8 per cent in the wake of its quarterly earnings. The stock ended 0.61 per cent higher.

Story continues below advertisement

"If growth continues the way we expect, we should see a rotation out of these mega-cap tech companies and into more of the higher-leveraged value companies," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.

"And Caterpillar is it."

Robust quarterly earnings and economic data have given Wall Street a strong start to 2018, with the three major indexes up more than 6 percent year to date. But the market's relentless rise over the past year has some investors worried about a correction.

"It's a market that ignores all bad news and thrives on good news. It's scary. The correction is going to be cruel, cold and brutal when it happens," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa.

S&P 500 companies on average are expected to have increased their fourth-quarter earnings by 12.7 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Of the S&P 500 companies that have already posted results, 78.8 percent have topped expectations, versus an average of 72 per cent over the previous four quarters.

"It's non-stop positive reinforcement that keeps pushing the market up," said Frank Davis, director of sales and trading at LEK Securities in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.54 per cent to end at 26,392.79, its highest close ever.

The S&P 500 ended 0.06 per cent higher at 2,839.25, also its highest ever close. Earlier, it gained as much as 0.39 per cent.

The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.05 per cent to 7,411.16.

Ford Motor Co slumped 3.98 per cent after the automaker posted a lower-than-expected quarterly net profit. Its bottom line was hurt by rising commodity costs and unfavorable currency exchange rates, and Ford said it expected more pain to come from higher raw material prices in 2018.

In extended trade, Intel jumped 2.45 per cent after the chipmaker reported its quarterly results. Starbucks fell 3.6 per cent in extended trade following its report.

Oil retreated late on Thursday as the U.S. dollar rebounded from early losses and strengthened, denting support for the latest crude rally, but tight U.S. supplies limited the commodity's decline.

The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies after President Donald Trump said he wanted a "strong dollar." A day earlier, the greenback tumbled when Mr. Steven Mnuchin said he welcomed a weaker currency.

Oil fell as the dollar rose. A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for other currency holders. The dollar's earlier weakness had boosted oil prices.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark settled down 11 cents at $70.42 a barrel. Its session high of $71.28 a barrel was the highest since early December 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for March delivery fell 10 cents to settle at $65.51 a barrel. Its session high of $66.66 was also the highest since December 2014.

Tightening global supplies have also lifted oil, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia have continued supply curbs. An involuntary drop in Venezuela's production in recent months has deepened the impact of the output cuts.

U.S. crude stockpiles have been dropping, underscoring the idea that global supply is rebalancing after a glut. U.S. crude inventories fell for a record 10th straight week to the lowest since February 2015, official figures showed on Wednesday.

"The rebalance of the fundamental picture continues," said Gene McGillian, a director at Tradition Energy. Still, he pointed to rising product inventories as a potential bearish signal.

The supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia started a year ago and are set to last throughout 2018. They have been somewhat offset by growing output of U.S. shale oil, as higher prices have encouraged more investment in expanding supplies.

U.S. crude oil production is expected to surpass 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, on the way to a record ahead of previous forecasts, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration