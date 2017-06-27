Canada’s benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday as technology and gold mining shares retreated, offsetting gains for the energy sector as oil prices climbed.



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 34.80 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 15,281.22. Seven of the index’s 10 main industry groups ended lower.



The technology group was among the most influential index movers, retreating 2.4 per cent. The moves tracked a sell-off in U.S. tech shares, which had come under recent pressure over lofty valuations, and were also hit by a drop in Alphabet Inc stock following news that European Union antitrust regulators had hit the tech giant with a record $2.7-billion fine.



In Toronto, Constellation Software Inc declined 2.4 per cent to $695.24 and Shopify Inc fell 6.4 per cent to $114.37.



The overall consumer discretionary group, which includes the auto parts supplier, eased 1.2 per cent. The materials group, home to miners, lumber and fertilizer companies, lost 1.4 per cent, with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd sliding 3.1 per cent to $60.67.



Energy stocks rose 0.7 per cent, as oil prices extended gains.



Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, gained 82 cents, or 1.79 per cent, to settle at $46.65 per barrel. U.S. crude futures ended the session up 86 cents, or about 1.98 per cent, at $44.24 per barrel.



The heavily weighted financials group added 0.1 per cent.



Wall Street dropped on Tuesday as big tech names weighed and losses steepened after a healthcare bill was delayed in the U.S. Senate, raising fresh questions about President Trump’s domestic agenda.



Major indexes fell to session lows after U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell decided to put off a planned vote on a bill to dismantle the Affordable Care Act until after the Senate’s July 4 recess.



The healthcare legislation, which has encountered resistance from several Republicans, is the first plank of Mr. Trump’s domestic policy agenda, with investors eager for him to move onto his other plans including tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation.



Promises for such domestic polices helped fuel a 13.5-per-cent rise for the benchmark S&P 500 since Trump’s Nov 8 election.



“The market likes certainty, and now there’s uncertainty,” said Peter Costa, president of trading firm Empire Executions in New York. “What is this going to look like when this gets out of the next iteration? That uncertainty I think is just having people pause a little bit.”



“I also think that when the market gets to certain levels, any type of uncertainty, especially in anything that has to do with the administration, will have an adverse effect,” Mr. Costa said.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.89 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 21,310.66, the S&P 500 lost 19.69 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 2,419.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 100.53 points, or 1.61 per cent, to 6,146.62.



The S&P fell the most in about six weeks and closed at its lowest since May 31.



Big tech names weighed most heavily on the S&P 500. Google parent Alphabet fell 2.5 per cent after EU antitrust regulators hit the tech giant with a record $2.7-billion fine.



The tech sector, which has led the market’s gains this year, pulled back 1.7 per cent.



The healthcare sector weakened after news of the vote delay, and was off 0.9 per cent.



Financials were the best performing group, rising 0.5 per cent.



Data showed consumer confidence for June rose more than expected, which could bolster the Fed’s case for another rate hike this year.



Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the Fed rightly plans to raise rates once more this year, given recent inflation weakness is likely temporary.



U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she does not believe that there will be a run on the banking system at least as long as she lives.



Investors are gearing up for second-quarter corporate earnings season, after a strong first quarter.



“On an earnings basis, the market appears to be fully valued and we need to see fiscal policy, tax and regulatory reform, to drive GDP growth and then stock prices,” said Ernie Cecilia, chief investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust in Bryn Mawr, Pa.



The euro rallied against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi fuelled market expectations the ECB will reduce stimulus later this year, while the dollar’s weakness helped lift crude prices.



The euro hit a 10-month high versus the greenback at $1.1349 in afternoon trading in New York, but most of the move came earlier after Mr. Draghi, speaking to a conference in Portugal, said the ECB could adjust its policy tools as economic prospects improve in Europe.



“Just the fact that the ECB is considering their options right now is considered to be a hawkish signal,” said Sireen Harajli, FX strategist at Mizuho in New York.



The dollar index fell 1.09 per cent, with the euro up 1.5 per cent to $1.1347.



But the Japanese yen weakened 0.26 per cent versus the greenback at 112.14 per dollar.



Sterling was last trading at $1.2824, up 0.82 per cent on the day.



The U.S. dollar weakness helped boost crude futures prices, though the backdrop of a long-standing supply glut kept gains in check.



The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.69 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.22 per cent.



Emerging market stocks lost 0.38 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.21 per cent lower, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.36 percent.



U.S. Treasury yields rose in sympathy with European government debt weakness, after Mr. Draghi’s comments.



“He surprised the market with that upbeat stance,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global in New York. “The European government bond market didn’t take it very well.”



Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 18/32 in price to yield 2.1998 per cent, from 2.137 per cent late on Monday.



The Treasury yield curve continued to flatten, with the spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds dropping to a low of 92.5 basis points, the flattest level since late 2007. The spread between 2- and 10-year notes widened slightly to 82.5 basis points.



Gold prices, which tumbled to their lowest level in nearly six weeks on Monday, were supported by the softer dollar.



Spot gold added 0.5 per cent to $1,250.04 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.32 percent to $1,250.40 an ounce.



Copper rose 0.90 per cent to $5,846.50 a tonne.

