Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed by a broad retreat led by energy sector losses as crude prices dropped, while major oil sands producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd bucked the trend after a positive earnings surprise.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 73.67 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 15,191.96. All 10 of its main sectors ended in the red.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.’s stock jumped 3.4 per cent to $39.90 after the major oil sands operator’s reported quarterly profit that topped estimates and said it will cut capital spending.

Other companies getting earnings-related boosts included gold miners Kinross Gold Corp and smaller rival Alamos Gold Inc as well as financial services company Altus Group Ltd.

Kinross added 4.8 per cent to $5.45, Alamos jumped 9.9 per cent to $9.66, and Altus surged 17.8 per cent to $31.06.

Those gains were offset by a sharp fall in shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd, down 17.6 per cent at $16.90, after the natural gas developer lowered its 2017 production guidance while keeping its capital budget unchanged.

A 20.5-per-cent plunge in Sierra Wireless Inc stock also weighed on the market after the technology company missed earnings expectations, provided lower-than-expected guidance, and announced a plan to buy another company.

Major telecom company BCE Inc slipped 1.1 per cent to $58.76 after reporting strong wireless business growth that was offset by weakness in its fixed-line operations and higher expenses.

Alternative lender Home Capital Group erased early loss, gaining 0.7 per cent to $13.86 despite saying it expects tougher new rules on mortgage lending proposed by Canada’s financial regulator to have a material impact on its business.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Thursday, weighed down by Amazon.com, Apple and other top-shelf technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial edged up to a seventh straight record high.

Stocks lost a little ground late in the session after the Wall Street Journal reported that Special counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington to investigate allegations of Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections.

The S&P 500 information technology index, which has led other sectors in 2017, dipped 0.35 per cent. Apple lost 1.0 per cent after hitting a record high the day before. It and Amazon.com, down 0.90 per cent, weighed more than any other stocks on the S&P 500.

Silicon Valley electric carmaker Tesla jumped 6.50 per cent reporting quarterly results above Wall Street’s expectations.

Analysts, on average, expect S&P 500 earnings to have grown 11.8 per cent and they project earnings up 9.2 percent for the September quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The S&P 500 has risen 11 per cent in 2017 and is trading at 18 times expected earnings, pricey compared to its 10-year average of 14, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

“Earnings are supporting this market and consumers are supporting it from a macroeconomic standpoint,” said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management. “This is a Goldilocks economy, good enough to push the market higher, no bubbles in sight.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.04 per cent, or 9.86 points, to end at 22,026.1 points, an all-time high.

On Wednesday, the Dow rose above 22,000 for the first time.

“When you hit these major milestones it’s not unusual to trade sideways for a few days,” Blancato said.

The S&P 500 lost 0.22 per cent to 2,472.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.35 per cent to 6,340.34.

Wall Street has shrugged off a recent failure by a Republican-controlled Congress to overhaul healthcare as well as doubts about how easily President Donald Trump will be able to fulfill promises to cut taxes and increase infrastructure spending.

Investors are watching economic data for clues on the health of the economy ahead of the keenly awaited monthly payrolls data on Friday.

Labor Department data on Thursday showed weekly jobless claims fell last week, pointing to a tightening labour market, while a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed its non-manufacturing index fell to 53.9 last month from 57.4 in June.

Yum Brands fell 2.30 per cent, while Dish Network lost 4.52 per cent after releasing their earning reports.

Avon Products fell 10.71 per cent after the cosmetics seller posted an unexpected quarterly loss and said its CEO will step down.

Oil prices fell on Thursday, as cautious buying dried up after U.S. crude rose to near $50 a barrel, with concern about high crude supplies from producer club OPEC offsetting the previous day’s data showing record U.S. gasoline demand.

Benchmark Brent crude settled down 35 cents a barrel at $52.01 a barrel. U.S. light crude was 56 cents lower at $49.03. U.S. crude traded at a session high of $49.96 a barrel.

OPEC crude oil exports rose to a record high in July, driven largely by soaring exports from the group’s African members, according to a report by Thomson Reuters Oil Research.

U.S. light crude has remained below $50 a barrel, capped by robust domestic supplies.

“The market needs continuing signs of improvement in the inventory picture to really drive the prices higher,” said Gene McGillian, director of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Strong demand in the United States has been supporting prices. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported record gasoline demand of 9.84 million barrels per day (bpd) for last week and a fall in commercial crude inventories of 1.5 million barrels to 481.9 million barrels .

That was below levels seen this time last year, an indication of a tightening U.S. market.

But traders said high production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was limiting price gains.

OPEC and other producers including Russia have promised to restrict output by 1.8 million bpd until the end of March 2018 to help support prices and draw down inventories.

Yet OPEC output hit a 2017 high of 33 million bpd in July, up 90,000 bpd from the previous month, a Reuters survey showed this week, led by a further recovery in supply from Libya, one of the countries exempt from the deal.

Ample supply is likely to keep a lid on prices, many analysts said.

“Our view of the oil market is that a major rally is unlikely in 2017,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note. “Absent further production cuts or a sustained uptick in demand, prices are likely to remain in the low to mid $50s for the remainder of the year.”

There are signs that the oil industry has adapted to an era of low prices and can produce and operate at levels that would previously have been uneconomic.

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs said this week the oil industry had successfully adapted to oil prices around $50 per barrel.

